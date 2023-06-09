^

Sports

Unbeaten Cardinals swoop down on Bombers for 5th win in Pinoyliga 

Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 6:30pm
Unbeaten Cardinals swoop down on Bombers for 5th win in Pinoyliga 
Clint Escamis showed the way for Mapua with 16 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Pinoyliga

Games Sunday (Enderun Colleges, Taguig City)

10:30 a.m. – Perpetual Help vs CSB
1 p.m. – Mapua vs Ateneo
3:30 p.m. – EAC vs UP

MANILA, Philippines – Mapua subdued Jose Rizal University, 79-73, to extend its perfect run to five games in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup at the Philippine Buddhacare Academy on Friday.

Clint Escamis showed the way with 16 points, four steals, three assists and two rebounds, Christopher Recto scored 13 points, and Andres Iglane chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds for the Group Prime-leading Cardinals.

Marvin Raymundo led the Bombers with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals, JB Discutido contributed 11 points, and Jonathan Medina and Mart Barera each scored 10 points.

JRU dropped to 2-4.

In the other game, San Beda kept its playoff hopes alive with a 66-46 rout of Adamson to rose to 2-4 in Group Edge of the tournament backed by Pinoyliga, Kick-Start Coffee, Slicktight Pomade, Antbox, Smart, Ducksports, Exile Lights and Sound and Excellent Print.

Emman Tagle took the scoring mantle for the Red Lions with 20 points to go along with four rebounds, four steals and two assists while Bryan Sajonia had a double-double outing of 18 points and 10 boards and dished out three assists.  Alex Teruel was the other San Beda player in twin digits with 10 points.

Aaron Fermin was the lone bright spot for the Falcons (1-6) with 10 points and six rebounds.

It was Adamson's second straight defeat this week, as it dropped a close 62-64 decision to Enderun Colleges last Tuesday.

Other Tuesday results in Group Prime at Enderun Colleges Gym show Ateneo rout Lyceum of the Philippines University, 88-57, to remain perfect in four games in second place, while La Salle overpower Philippine Christian University, 98-50, for its fourth win in seven matches.

