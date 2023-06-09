Flores, Paclar dispute PBF super-fly belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Judy Flores (right) and Jerald Paclar pose after hurdling the scales during the weigh-in Friday for their vacant PBF super-flyweight crown Saturday in Mandaluyong City.

MANILA, Philippines – Heavy-hitters Judy Flores and Jerald Paclar take center stage Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow returns to its roots with a 14-fight card in Mandaluyong.

Flores, fighting out the vaunted SanMan Boxing Stable of General Santos City, weighed in at 115 lbs.

Paclar, the pride and joy of RCJ Boxing of Cagayan De Oro, stepped in at 113.5.

Flores holds a 12-1-0 win-loss-draw record with seven knockouts while Paclar sports a 16-6-4 ledger with nine knockouts.

They will be fighting for the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation super-flyweight title with the Barangay Mauway Executive Sports Complex as venue.

Presented by San Miguel Beer Pale Pilsen, the Pacquiao-produced slugfest aims to discover new talent in the hopes of producing the Philippines’ newest boxing hero.

“The search continues and Blow-By-Blow will be at the forefront of the hunt for the new boxing star,” Pacquiao, the most famous product of the weekly television show, said.

Blow-By-Blow is shown every Sunday at 8:30 p.m. on Cignal-ONE Sports and remains the country’s main avenue to showcase local ring talent.

Pacquiao revived the show late last year and he has brought the fights not only in Metro Manila but also in the provinces as well.

Veteran Art Monis handles the matchmaking aspect of Blow-by-Blow.