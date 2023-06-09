^

Sports

China's Yuan enjoys fun 68 to trail by 1 in RBC Canadian Open

Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 4:59pm
China's Yuan enjoys fun 68 to trail by 1 in RBC Canadian Open
Carl Yuan watches his approach shot during the first round at the RBC Canadian Open.
Getty Images

China’s Carl Yuan produced some of his best golf in months with a stellar 4-under 68 in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open, leaving him one shot off the lead on a jam-packed leaderboard on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Yuan has been struggling to find his form in his rookie season on the PGA Tour with only five made cuts in 16 starts but opted for a carefree approach which saw him free-wheel his way to seven birdies at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto.

He trails first round co-leaders — Aaron Rai, Chesson Hadley, Corey Conners and Justin Lower — in the $9 million tournament, with two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy opening with a 71.

Korean S.H. Kim also enjoyed a 68 to share fifth place alongside Yuan as he continued to impress in his rookie season. He holds eight top-25 finishes, and is chasing for a first PGA Tour victory.

Yuan was delighted to post his lowest opening round score (in an individual tournament) since last October. “Definitely a good score on this course,” he beamed.

“It's definitely a challenging track. Happy with how I played and I played really freely today, which I haven't been doing over the last couple of tournaments. I'm glad mentally that I kind of had a turnaround. I tried to just have as much fun as possible out here. I think that's just who I am. And it suits my game. I had a great time and happened to shoot a good score.”

His putter worked like a charm as he holed birdie putts of 17 feet, 23 feet and 18 feet on Hole Nos. 12, 16 and 8 respectively on a challenging Oakdale course, and was particularly pleased he salvaged a bogey on the 13th hole, one of three blemishes on his card.

“I had intended to hit my second shot into the gallery stands for a free relief, but the ball bounced further and landed in the penalty area. I’m actually satisfied with the way I saved bogey,” said Yuan, who struck his fourth shot from the cart path to five feet en route to a bogey 5.

Playing alongside countryman Marty Dou, who carded a 75, Yuan is now determined to keep having fun in an attempt to turn his season around and retain his PGA Tour card. Missing multiple cuts have certainly been difficult for the talented Chinese, who won once and finished top-10 eight times on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. He is presently ranked 187th on the FedExCup standings.

“I had a couple weeks off. I don't think there's much changing technique-wise, it's just mentally. I mean, there's more passion, more love for the game. It's tough coming out here trying to protect, trying to make cuts. Just have a good time and shoot a good score, yeah,” said Yuan, who represented China in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He hit nine of 15 fairways during round one, and just as many greens in regulation which needed all his guile to salvage several  “Hitting the fairways is crucial out here. Being in the rough it's just tough to get to some pin positions. Definitely avoid some bogeys or even big numbers and take your chances on the par-5s or the easier holes,” he said.

Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan opened with a 70 for T29 while Korea’s Seungyul Noh carded a 71.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

MPBL: Rizal escapes Paranaque, Pasig shocks Bacoor

8 hours ago
Rizal XentroMall survived a fiery rally by Paranaque to prevail, 80-79.
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

McIlroy happy to get back to golf amid uncertainty of PGA-LIV ceasefire

8 hours ago
Rory McIlroy admitted it was a relief to get back to playing golf amid the tension and uncertainty sparked by the US PGA Tour's...
Sports
fbtw

Knights, Archers score opening blow

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran and EcoOil-La Salle hacked out contrasting wins in drawing first blood in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals yesterday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig...
Sports
fbtw

NBA champion coach due

By Bill Velasco | 18 hours ago
Three-time NBA champion and current Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy, considered the best player development coach in the league, is coming to the Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Filipina standout Sofia Roman talks about her basketball future

Filipina standout Sofia Roman talks about her basketball future

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Sofia Roman was looking to don the national colors again this year, but fate lead her to a different direction.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272706
            [Title] => Djokovic, Alcaraz clash in era-defining French Open duel
            [Summary] => Having battled through 59 encounters with Rafael Nadal over 16 years of epic rivalry, Novak Djokovic faces the Spanish legend's heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 18:40:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/alcaraz-djokovic-french-open_2023-06-09_18-40-30620_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272703
            [Title] => Unbeaten Cardinals swoop down on Bombers for 5th win in Pinoyliga 
            [Summary] => Mapua subdued Jose Rizal University, 79-73, to extend its perfect run to five games in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup at the Philippine Buddhacare Academy on Friday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 18:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/clint-escamis-mapua-pinoyliga_2023-06-09_18-31-47331_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272688
            [Title] => Flores, Paclar dispute PBF super-fly belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'
            [Summary] => Heavy-hitters Judy Flores and Jerald Paclar take center stage Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow returns to its roots with a 14-fight card in Mandaluyong.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 17:06:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/judy-flores-jerald-paclar-blow-blow-boxing_2023-06-09_17-06-23872_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272683
            [Title] => World Cup-bound Filipinas improve to No. 46 in FIFA rankings
            [Summary] => The Philippine women’s national football team rose three places in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings right before they set up camp in Australia.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 16:44:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806114
            [AuthorName] => Luisa Morales
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/womens-football-yearender2022-12-3010-35-17_2023-06-09_16-46-05941_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2272661
            [Title] => Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint
            [Summary] => The Filipinas are looking forward to what coach Alen Stajcic described as the “hardest four weeks of their lives” as they enter the homestretch of their buildup for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-09 14:51:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804775
            [AuthorName] => Olmin Leyba
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/21/filipinas_2022-10-21_18-38-16284_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Djokovic, Alcaraz clash in era-defining French Open duel

Djokovic, Alcaraz clash in era-defining French Open duel

2 minutes ago
Having battled through 59 encounters with Rafael Nadal over 16 years of epic rivalry, Novak Djokovic faces the Spanish legend's...
Sports
fbtw
Unbeaten Cardinals swoop down on Bombers for 5th win in Pinoyliga&nbsp;

Unbeaten Cardinals swoop down on Bombers for 5th win in Pinoyliga 

12 minutes ago
Mapua subdued Jose Rizal University, 79-73, to extend its perfect run to five games in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup at the...
Sports
fbtw
Flores, Paclar dispute PBF super-fly belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

Flores, Paclar dispute PBF super-fly belt in 'Blow-By-Blow'

1 hour ago
Heavy-hitters Judy Flores and Jerald Paclar take center stage Saturday when Manny Pacquiao Presents Blow-By-Blow returns to...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Filipinas improve to No. 46 in FIFA rankings

World Cup-bound Filipinas improve to No. 46 in FIFA rankings

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine women’s national football team rose three places in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings right before...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint

Filipinas ready for tough grind amid looming World Cup stint

By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
The Filipinas are looking forward to what coach Alen Stajcic described as the “hardest four weeks of their lives”...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with