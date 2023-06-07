Malixi, 2 other Pinay pros chase US Women's Open slots

MANILA, Philippines – Amateur Rianne Malixi and pros Pauline del Rosario and Sunshine Baraquiel clash with 75 other mix of bidders from all over for two precious berths to next month’s US Women’s Open in one of the last three qualifying tournaments in Chicago Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Malixi, coming off a 13th place finish in the Mizuho Americas Open-AJGA Juniors in New Jersey last week, hopes to put on display the lessons learned from her first LPGA stint as she sets out against local bet Allie Santos and North Carolina’s Carley Cox at 7:30 a.m. on No. 10 of the Palatine Hills Golf Course in Illinois.

The one-day, 36-hole tournament will select the Top 2 players who will advance to the US Women’s Open on July 9-12 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

Two other elims are held simultaneously at The Club at Admirals Cove in Florida and at the Duxbury Yacht Club in Massachusetts, ending a month-long series of qualifiers for the season’s third major championship.

Dottie Ardina placed second in the Texas qualifier last month as she secured a spot in the US Women’s Open ruled by fellow ICTSI-backed Yuka Saso in 2021.

Del Rosario, an Epson Tour campaigner, also kicks off her bid on No. 10 against Canadians Emma De Groot and Michelle Liu at 7:39 a.m., while Baraquiel, who vies in the Women’s All Pro Tour, faces Megan Furtney of Illinois and Julia Dean of Michigan at 7:48 a.m., also at the backside of the par-72 layout.

Meanwhile, Malixi, 16, will compete next in the British Women’s Amateur on June 13-18 at the Princes Golf Club in England.