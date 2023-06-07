Sport climber Praj dela Cruz on winning Asia Cup, Olympic dream

Sport Climbing isn’t a mainstream sport but is one that is fast gaining ground, especially since it’s now an Olympic Sport, and will be included in France 2024!

It has been popular in the Philippines for quite some time, mainly for the youth since some regard this as an extreme sport.

One name who is making waves is Praj dela Cruz, who brought honor to the country by winning in the recent Asia Cup. She spent a few moments with Real Sports.

How fulfilling was the gold in the Asia Cup?

Honestly, I was very shocked that I even won because I was going against the very best in the entire world, and it was overwhelming because I didn’t know that I would be able to accomplish that so after it settled in, that’s when I realized what I have done.

What’s next in 2023?

For this year, it starts with a competition here in Manila, the National Open, and I really want to get in because it’s for the Philippines, so I really want to do well and get into the Finals and win the competition. I’m the only kid in the competition, so if I win there it will be a great accomplishment.

Aren’t you intimated competing against adults?

Yes, I slightly get a bit nervous. Because when I look at them, they’re so buff, they’re so tall, but then I realize that it’s not me against them, but it’s me against the wall. I’m only competing to get to the top of the wall. I’m not competing directly against them.

How did you start out?

Actually, it started when I wasn’t even born yet! My parents fell in love by climbing in a Power-Up gym in Tandang Sora, and I kinda got inspired by that story. So I asked my dad to bring me to a climbing gym, bring me somewhere to climb. And after that it just sparked! And I told my dad I wanted to be trained by you. My dad was an athlete when he was younger, so I knew that he would make me stronger. So I was excited to start in the sport because of my parents.

Have you tried any other sports?

I tried many sports — ballet, swimming, gymnastics. Currently, I’m doing basketball, Ninja Warrior and OCR. It’s a lot to handle because there are so many activities I’m doing. But the sport I’m progressing in is climbing, so it looks like I'm sticking to this sport.

Is the Olympics a dream for you?

Yes! I’m definite looking to make it to the Olympics. My target would be LA (Los Angeles). Because I will be a little older by then and compete better. I can train hard for that, so that’s my target.