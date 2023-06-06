^

Maroons acquire ex-UE Warrior Gani Stevens

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 2:42pm
Maroons acquire ex-UE Warrior Gani Stevens
Gani Stevens
UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the Philippines acquired another big piece in former University of the East anchor Gani Stevens to further bolster its frontline for the future.

Stevens, a 6-foot-7 Filipino-American slotman, will be eligible in Season 87 in time for Malick Diouf’s graduation that will help the Fighting Maroons stabilize their frontcourt.

“Adding another young, hardworking center in Gani will certainly give us more versatility in our frontcourt as we continue to build our program in the seasons to come,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde in an announcement Tuesday.

Stevens, who also had a brief stint with UST before transferring to UE, tallied 9.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists as the starting center of UE in his lone season. He helped the Red Warriors make some noise from the cellar to finish at No. 6.

He will join a bevy of Diliman’s prized recruits in the aftermath of a runner-up finish to Ateneo in Season 85 following a historic title in Season 84 to end a 36-year drought.

Previously scooped up by UP were Francis Lopez from Ateneo High School, Jared Bahay of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, Seven Gagate and NCAA MVP Luis Pablo from St. Benilde, 6-foot-5 Francis Lopez, and Fil-American giant Sean Alter.

UP recently took a blow following the departure and graduation of nine players led by Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero and James Spencer, who served as vital cogs in their magical Season 84 run.

"Nagiging bihira na lang ang players na tinatapos ang five years sa college ngayon e, so we want to be prepared whenever one of our players plays well tapos gets offers sa international o sa pro," said UP program director Bo Perasol as UP braces up for Season 86 and beyond.

"We're happy and proud sa nangyari kay Carl, siyempre. At the same time, we have to be secured din sa programa natin."

