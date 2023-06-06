MPBL: Pampanga stretches streak; Batangas outlasts Muntinlupa in OT

MANILA, Philippines – Pampanga extended its winning run while Batangas survived in overtime to rev up their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season on Monday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Banking on its gunners and towering frontline, the Pampanga Giant Lanterns routed the Manila Stars, 91-63, to raise their record to 11-0, while the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics leaned on the heroics of Levi Hernandez to subdue the Muntinlupa Cagers, 90-84, in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Hernandez drilled in a triple to forge overtime, then scored Batangas' first seven points in the extension to lift the Athletics' card to 10-2, the same as Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, which also routed Quezon City Gaz N Go, 99-66, in the opener.

With Archie Concepcion and Jayson Castro Apolonio firing 19 and 15 points, respectively, and Justine Baltazar submitting another double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds, Pampanga sealed Manila's 11th loss in 13 starts early in the fourth quarter, 82-42, to serve notice of its readiness to challenge for the title this year.

While it was a smooth ride for Pampanga, Batangas took the bumpy route against Muntinlupa, needing to rally from a 71-76 deficit with only 1 minute and 1 second to go in regulation play.

Juneric Baloria, however, drove in before Hernandez knocked in the corner jumper with 14 seconds left to extend the game. Muntinlupa, which surged ahead at 39-21, skidded to an even 6-6 slate.

Hernandez, who wound up with 38 points, towed Batangas to an 85-80 lead before Mark Cruz split two free throws and Oliver Arim and Jeckster Apinan scored a basket each as the Athletics shrugged off the efforts of Reneford Ruaya, who scored all of Muntinlupa's eight points in overtime to finish with 17 plus eight rebounds.

Baloria supported Hernandez with 18 points plus eight rebounds.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday with Mindoro battling Bacolod at 4 p.m., Makati tackling Marikina at 6 p.m., and Bataan testing Pasay at 8 p.m.