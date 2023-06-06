Philippines dominates Mobile Legends demo event in ASEAN Para Games

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines pulled off a perfect run in the 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games Mobile Legends demonstration event at the NABA Theatre in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Filipino squad, composed of Marvin Angelo Ignacio, Chester Gonzales, Joshua Detera, Jasper Lorenz Ambat, Ashly Paghubasan, with coaches Francis "Duckeyyy" Glindro and Vrendon "V" Pesebre — dominated the event from Day 1 with a three-match winning streak and without dropping a single game, ending the group stages in first place with nine points.

The momentum continued for the Philippines in their semifinals match against Thailand, who they defeated quickly in games under 11 minutes to reach the grand finals against Malaysia.

Though up against the second-seeded team after the group stages, the Philippines continued to showcase their strength in the esports title as Team Malaysia was unable to take control of the map. With the help of experience and expertise from team member Gonzales, a former Nexplay Esports player in MPL-PH Season 6, the Philippine team swept the Malaysians, 3-0, to rule the demo event.

The team won all its five matches (three in the group stage, two in the playoffs) via sweeps, not dropping a single game.

As it was a demo event, no medals will be given and it will not be included in the medal tally for the games.