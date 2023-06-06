^

Sports

AFP Cavaliers crowned UNTV Cup champs, win P3M for chosen charity

Philstar.com
June 6, 2023 | 9:22am
BMPI President Daniel "Kuya Daniel" Razon poses with the players, officials and supporters of the AFP Cavaliers. Also shown are league officials, led by Commissioner Atoy Co.
UNTV Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Darwin Cordero sparked a furious second quarter breakaway and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Cavaliers demolished the Judiciary Magis, 79-63, to rule the 9th UNTV Cup via a two-game sweep Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Up by just four at the end of the opening, the Cavaliers, starring Cordero, Boyet Bautista and Jerry Lumongsod, outscored the Magis, 27-15, in the next frame to rip the game wide apart that capped another dominant performance in the tournament exclusive for the country’s public servants.

The title win was the fourth for the Cavaliers in five finals appearances, a feat that rewarded their chosen charity a tax-free P3 million prize through the initiative of Breakthrough and Milestones Productions International CEO and President Daniel “Kuya Daniel” Razon.

Razon, along with Commissioner Atoy Co, BMPI-UNTV Vice President Gerry Panghulan and BMPI-UNTV General Manager Jay Eusebio presented the championship trophy to the Cavaliers.

The institution chosen by the Magis received P2 million while those of third placer NHA and fourth placer PNP got P1 million and P500,000, respectively. The rest of the chosen charities were handed P200,000 prize each.

Cordero, who also top-scored in the team’s 81-74 win in Game 1, finished with 25 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists to clinch Finals MVP award while Judiciary’s Chester Tolomia was adjudged the season MVP.

Cordero and Tolomia were also part of the Mythical Selection along with Lumongsod, OP-PMS’ Kenneth Aljard and DENR’s Ed Rivera.

Tolomia also copped the Scoring Champion award while other individual achievers were OP-PMS’ Paul Carbajal (Defensive Player) and Judiciary’s Richard Litonjua (Step-up Player).

