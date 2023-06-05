Zamboanga blows out Quezon City for 10-2 MPBL slate

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines flaunted its depth and strength with a 99-66 drubbing of Quezon City Gaz N Go on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Showing the form that made it the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational champion, Zamboanga led all the way and as far as 97-59 before coasting to its 10th win against two losses in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Damian Lasco shone for Zamboanga with 18 points, followed by Jaycee Marcelino and Ralph Tansingco with 13 points, four rebounds and two assists each.

Exploiting its big 47-31 edge in rebounds, Zamboanga buried 74 points inside the paint as against only 42 for Quezon City, which tumbled to 3-11.

With the outcome beyond doubt after three quarters, 72-43, Zamboanga Coach Vic Ycasiano had the luxury of fielding the full complement of his roster, all of whom contributed two points or more.

Quezon City got 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks from Andrei Duremdes, son of MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, but only Andre Flores and Kennet Tener provided support with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The MPBL visits the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay on Tuesday with another triple bill pitting Mindoro against Bacolod at 4 p.m., Makati against Marikina at 6 p.m., and Bataan against Pasay at 8 p.m.