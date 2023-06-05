^

Sports

NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 11:00am
NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

MANILA, Philippines — In the first LAN event for Valorant in the Philippines, NAOS Esports outlasted Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the grand finals of the Valorant Challengers Philippines at the SMX Convention Center.

In the second split of the tournament, NAOS Esports topped the regular season with a perfect 7-0 standing. Their close competitor, Oasis Gaming, was hot on their heels at 6-1.

With the playoffs finally an offline event during the CONQuest Festival — a first for the Valorant scene in the country — it would be NAOS against Oasis in the upper bracket finals.

The Sibol representatives avenged their regular season defeat with a 2-1 reverse sweep to send NAOS to the lower brackets. Not bowing out of the tournament that easily, NAOS disposed of ZOL Esports, 3-1, to set up a rematch with their rivals.

In front of the large crowd at CONQuest, Oasis Gaming dominated Map One with a 13-6 round, but NAOS Esports showed why they remained undefeated during the regular season. The latter bounced back to take two maps consecutively and propel themselves to match point.

A very close Map 4 at Bind saw Oasis Gaming shift into gear after an even 6-6 score at the half, taking seven consecutive maps to bring the series to a deciding Map 5.

It was once again a close fight at the half in the decider, with both teams tied at 6-6. But the momentum shifted to NAOS, which eventually closed out the series with a 13-10 win.

With the win, NAOS Esports will represent the Philippines in the coming Valorant Challengers Ascension tournament happening in Bangkok, Thailand at the end of this month. The winner of the tournament will be promoted to the Valorant Challengers Tour Pacific League starting next season.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Legend in his own time

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The greatest Filipino basketball player ever will be enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame during rites in Manila on Aug. 23, two days before the opening of the World Cup. Carlos Loyzaga, who died in 2016 at 85, will...
Sports
fbtw
Heat eye equalizer vs Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Heat eye equalizer vs Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals

1 day ago
Miami is confident it can turn up the heat against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Sports
fbtw

King Caloy should have company

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
Carlos Loyzaga is finally in the FIBA Hall of Fame, and this is a great source of pride for Filipino basketball fans.
Sports
fbtw
Viernes sets MPBL record 50 points in Sarangani's 2OT win

Viernes sets MPBL record 50 points in Sarangani's 2OT win

1 day ago
Jeff Viernes fired a record 50 points to lift Sarangani past Nueva Ecija, 134-123, in double overtime.
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

By Rick Olivares | 4 days ago
Super Rangers Football Club crushed Sino FC in a one-sided affair in the finals of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Furious Nuggets coach questions team's effort, discipline in Game 2 loss

Furious Nuggets coach questions team's effort, discipline in Game 2 loss

20 minutes ago
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone blasted his team's attitude after their 111-108 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 2...
Sports
fbtw
NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

NAOS Esports escapes Oasis Gaming for Valorant Ascensions berth

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
In the first LAN event for Valorant in the Philippines, NAOS Esports outlasted Oasis Gaming, 3-2, in the grand finals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan, del Rosario charge back with 69s

Pagdanganan, del Rosario charge back with 69s

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan spiked a backside run with an eagle and went on to shoot a 69 as she improved to joint 33rd for a spot...
Sports
fbtw
Kaya Women&rsquo;s secures 7s 3-peat

Kaya Women’s secures 7s 3-peat

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It is for now the greatest season in Kaya history.
Sports
fbtw
Anton del Rosario: Far East United made headlines here in TST

Anton del Rosario: Far East United made headlines here in TST

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
The Cinderella story did not happen for Far East United, but they made a huge impression in The Soccer Tournament US $1 Million...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with