Pagdanganan, del Rosario charge back with 69s

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan spiked a backside run with an eagle and went on to shoot a 69 as she improved to joint 33rd for a spot in the final round of the Champions Fore Change Invitational now led by Canada’s Alena Sharp in New Bern, North Carolina Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Pagdanganan broke a two-birdie, two bogey round after eight holes at the back with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 18th then racked up three birdies in a four-hole stretch from No. 4 against two bogeys for a 35-34 as the former LPGA Tour campaigner totaled a four-under 140 to safely advance in the $200,000 tournament of the Epson Tour.

She banked on her superb putting to make up for 8-of-13 stint off the mound and 12-of-18 green-in-regulation norm, finishing with 26 putts.

But the big-hitting Filipina, whose campaign is supported by ICTSI, lay nine strokes behind Sharp, who lived up to her name and scorched the Tabema Country Club course with eight birdies, highlighted by a four-straight feat from No. 10 after rattling off three straight from No. 7.

She had a 13-under 131 total for a one-shot lead over Italy’s Roberta Liti, who turned in a second straight 66 for a 132 while American Gigi Stoll made it a crowded leaderboard with a 133 aggregate, also after a 66.

Meanwhile, del Rosario matched Pagdanganan’s three-under card on a four-birdie, one-bogey fightback that moved her to joint 47th at 141 in a tie with 13 others, including Fil-Am Clariss Guce, who also gained with a 71 on a lone birdie on No. 2.

US Women’s Open-bound Dottie Ardina, however, failed to advance with a 74 and a 216, two strokes off the cutoff score.

Ardina, who missed nailing a second Epson Tour win with a playoff loss to Jenny Coleman of the US in the IOA Classic in Florida last month, actually hit all the fairways but missed 10 greens while finishing with 27 putts.

Chanelle Avaricio also fell by the wayside with a 74 for a 149.

Over in Japan, Filipino-American Justin delos Santos rallied with a six-under 65 to move to joint 10th after three rounds of the Japan Golf Tour Championship still paced by Takumi Kanaya in Ibaraki Prefecture Saturday.

Delos Santos could’ve posted a lower score and gained in the rankings as he shot eight birdies in the first 15 holes. But he bogeyed the next two holes to settle for a 31-35 and a 54-hole total of 208 at the par-71 Shishido Hills Country Club’s West course.

But Juvic Pagunsan faltered with a 74 and slipped farther back the standings with a 218.

Kanaya, on the other hand, fired a 67 to stay on top at 202, two strokes clear of Song Young Han, who also carded a four-under for a 204.