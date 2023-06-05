Yuka in chase of Top 10 finish

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a three-under 69 on moving day to vault into contention for a potential Top 10 finish in the Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City Saturday.

After surviving a second-round two-over 74 to make the cut at joint 24th, Saso rebounded in Round 3 with a mix of six birdies and three bogeys to jump 12 places up heading into the final round of the $2.75-million event.

The 21-year-old Saso carded a front-side 36 then birdied the 11th, 13th, 16th and 18th to offset a bogey on No. 15 going home to boost her stock.

At four-under 212, Saso shared No. 12 with Germany’s Esther Henseilet (69), the US’ Danielle Kang (69), Japan’s Ayaka Furue (69) and Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant (70).

She ran one shot off the troika occupying ninth to 11th spots — Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou (65) and Korea’s Sei Young Kim (70) and Jin Young Ko (72) – and faced a seven-stroke deficit against the leader, American Rose Zhang, who zoomed to the top with a bogey-free 66.

At 205 overall, Zhang paced Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul (68) and India’s Aditi Ashok (68) by two.