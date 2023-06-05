^

Sports

Kai keen on Gilas duty in WC

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
June 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Kai keen on Gilas duty in WC
Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto yesterday insisted that Gilas Pilipinas remains a big priority even as he’s vigorously pursuing his NBA dreams.

“I’ve never said no to playing for my country ‘coz that’s my dream since I started playing basketball,” Sotto told the Power & Play program on One PH of former PBA commissioner Noli Eala.

“My top two dreams are to make it to the NBA and represent the national team,” he added.

The 7-foot-3 slotman made the statement amid talks casting doubts on his participation in the Gilas pool that starts its buildup for the FIBA World Cup this week.

Sotto recently attended a mini camp for the Utah Jazz and is looking to join more in his hope to crack the NBA.

“I’ve been representing my country since I was 14 years old. I don’t get what other people are saying about me not wanting to join (Gilas) blah, blah blah. I’m trying not to listen to it and just focusing on the now,” he reiterated.

Sotto said his sports agent, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman, will handle the talks with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Sotto’s former frontcourt partner with Gilas Youth, AJ Edu, is already in town to serve duties with the Gilas World Cup pool.

The Filipino cagers are ranged against the Dominican Republic, Angola and Italy in Group A of the prestigious global meet, determined to get to the next round and possibly finish as the top Asian team for a crack at the Paris Olympics.

BASKETBALL

NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3

Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the men’s 3x3 basketball team even as its fantastic chessers...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines cops silver in ASEAN Para Games 3x3 wheelchair hoops

Philippines cops silver in ASEAN Para Games 3x3 wheelchair hoops

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the men’s 3x3 basketball team.
Sports
fbtw
Heat eye equalizer vs Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals

Heat eye equalizer vs Nuggets in Game 2 of NBA Finals

14 hours ago
Miami is confident it can turn up the heat against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Sports
fbtw
Wycoco, Chope stop foes in URCC 85

Wycoco, Chope stop foes in URCC 85

8 hours ago
Allen Wycoco bucked exhaustion and stopped Dondon “Rugbiboy” Serrano, while Will Chope defended his title against...
Sports
fbtw
PBA lottery to be defined

PBA lottery to be defined

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
A lottery system awaits rookie eligibles who apply for the draft in the fourth or fifth year from skipping their first available...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271503
            [Title] => Swiatek Blitzes to round 4
            [Summary] => World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek took just 51 minutes to reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday as Coco Gauff ended 16-year-old Mirra Andreevaâ€™s memorable Paris debut.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271502
            [Title] => Yuka in chase of Top 10 finish
            [Summary] => Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a three-under 69 on moving day to vault into contention for a potential Top 10 finish in the Mizuho Americas Open at the Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City Saturday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804775
            [AuthorName] => Olmin Leyba
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/2_2023-06-04_21-19-42173_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271498
            [Title] => Philippines Para bets strike on various fronts
            [Summary] => Team Philippines struck on various fronts in a golden rampage yesterday in the 12th Asean Para Games here.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/4_2023-06-04_21-16-39574_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271496
            [Title] => Pinoy pair bags APACS badminton crown
            [Summary] => Solomon Padiz Jr. and Julius Villabrille annexed the menâ€™s doubles title at the 2023 APACS Kazakhstan Future Series on Saturday at the Center of Badminton in Shymkent.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/04/5_2023-06-04_21-14-25407_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271494
            [Title] => Century Tuna reaffirms support to Ironman
            [Summary] => The full IRONMAN Philippines girds for another grueling jaunt on June 11 in Subic Bay with Century Tuna back as spearhead of the ever-popular endurance racing while championing healthy and active lifestyle in general.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-05 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => 
        )

)

abtest

Swiatek Blitzes to round 4

2 hours ago
World No. 1 and defending champion Iga Swiatek took just 51 minutes to reach the French Open fourth round on Saturday as Coco Gauff ended 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva’s memorable Paris debut.
Sports
fbtw
Yuka in chase of Top 10 finish

Yuka in chase of Top 10 finish

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso fired a three-under 69 on moving day to vault into contention for a potential Top 10 finish in the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Para bets strike on various fronts

Philippines Para bets strike on various fronts

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Team Philippines struck on various fronts in a golden rampage yesterday in the 12th Asean Para Games here.
Sports
fbtw
Pinoy pair bags APACS badminton crown

Pinoy pair bags APACS badminton crown

2 hours ago
Solomon Padiz Jr. and Julius Villabrille annexed the men’s doubles title at the 2023 APACS Kazakhstan Future Series...
Sports
fbtw

Century Tuna reaffirms support to Ironman

2 hours ago
The full IRONMAN Philippines girds for another grueling jaunt on June 11 in Subic Bay with Century Tuna back as spearhead of the ever-popular endurance racing while championing healthy and active lifestyle in g...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with