POC holds Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run

The Philippine Star
June 5, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) will host the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run on Monday in Tagaytay City as part of the Olympic Council of Asia’s (OCA) campaign to engage the whole continent in the build-up to the 19th edition of the games in September.

The fun run is part of the OCA’s “Asian Games for All” and will be staged starting at 6 a.m. along Bacolod-De los Reyes Street with the Tagaytay City BMX and Skateboard Park as staging area.

POC President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the country’s top athletes and sports officials are joining the fun run which is being staged 109 days ahead of the Hangzhou Games set from Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

“As part of the OCA Family, the POC together with the national sports associations are one in celebrating and promoting the forthcoming Asian Games,” Tolentino said.

The OCA’s “Asian Games for All” campaign started in April and is connected with the National Olympic Committees: Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run, Asian Games Youth Reporter Project and Hangzhou Asian Games Children’s Art Competition.

