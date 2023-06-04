^

Sports

Eala ends skid, wins tennis title in Spain tilt

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 7:56pm
Eala ends skid, wins tennis title in Spain tilt
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala finally broke out of a slump this season, blanking Swiss bet Valentina Ryser with a 6-3, 7-5 win to rule the W25 Yecla in Spain on Sunday.

The Filipina tennis sensation wasted a championship point but made up for it by owning the next two games in the tiebreaker of the second set to bag her first professional title this year.

Eala broke Ryser’s serve in the extended game of the second set and was not to be denied in the clincher for her third overall pro championship.

The lefty wunderkind last won a title in 2022 by winning the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand for her second mint after a breakthrough run in the 2021 W25 Manacor also in Spain.

This time after a string of early exits in Europe, the United States, Thailand and Australia, Eala at last took care of business sparked by a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 win over Great Britain’s Katy Dunne and a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 triumph against France’s Nahia Berecoechea in the opening rounds.

There was no looking back for Eala, who just turned 18 last month, by besting Mexico’s Victoria Rodriguez, 6-1, 6-3, and Argentina’s Lucia Peyre, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4, in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Even the older Ryser, 22 years old, the WTA No. 560 and with three titles in her pocket, could not stop the rampaging Pinay ace from there on as the No. 2 seed Eala played as good as advertised.

Eala, who started the year at WTA No. 214 has since slid down to No. 266 but she is expected to climb the ranks anew with this big win.

Her ranking at WTA No. 214 was also her career-best after winning the US Open juniors championships last year to become the first Filipina junior singles Grand Slam champion.

She had previously won two junior doubles titles in the Australian Open and French Open.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LeBron Nieto stars as Ateneo stays unbeaten in Pinoyliga cagefest

LeBron Nieto stars as Ateneo stays unbeaten in Pinoyliga cagefest

10 hours ago
Rookie LeBron Nieto powered Ateneo to a 89-64 win over Guang Ming College to remain perfect in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup...
Sports
fbtw
Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

Messi's final game for PSG ends in defeat

10 hours ago
Lionel Messi was jeered by a section of Paris Saint-Germain supporters as he played his final game for the club in the Ligue...
Sports
fbtw
Century Tuna back as full IRONMAN's chief supporter

Century Tuna back as full IRONMAN's chief supporter

10 hours ago
The full IRONMAN Philippines girds for another grueling jaunt on June 11 in Subic Bay with Century Tuna back as spearhead...
Sports
fbtw
Back to drawing board

Back to drawing board

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
It was a brief four-month reign as WBO minimumweight champion for Bukidnon’s Melvin Jerusalem but after losing the crown...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi upstages pros but stays way off AJGA pace

Malixi upstages pros but stays way off AJGA pace

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
Rianne Malixi endured another rollercoaster round at the tough Liberty National course.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wycoco, Chope stop foes in URCC 85

Wycoco, Chope stop foes in URCC 85

4 hours ago
Allen Wycoco bucked exhaustion and stopped Dondon “Rugbiboy” Serrano, while Will Chope defended his title against...
Sports
fbtw
Talion, Tambalque rule JPGT Series golf tourney

Talion, Tambalque rule JPGT Series golf tourney

5 hours ago
Levone Talion came away with 48 points while Patrick Tambalque produced a 56-point output as they crowned themselves champions...
Sports
fbtw
Go, Fortuna banner LPGT Valley cast

Go, Fortuna banner LPGT Valley cast

8 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go and Mikha Fortuna anchor a crack roster of amateurs setting out against the cream of the women’s pro ...
Sports
fbtw

Legend in his own time

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
The greatest Filipino basketball player ever will be enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame during rites in Manila on Aug. 23, two days before the opening of the World Cup. Carlos Loyzaga, who died in 2016 at 85, will...
Sports
fbtw

Labadan stumbles, lands in 8th place 

21 hours ago
Breanna Labadan capped her campaign yesterday by winding up eighth and last in the ball event finals with a score of 28.75 points at the close of the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with