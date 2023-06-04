^

Talion, Tambalque rule JPGT Series golf tourney

Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 3:53pm
Talion, Tambalque rule JPGT Series golf tourney
Levone Talion (left) and Patrick Tambalque pose with their medals.
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – Levone Talion came away with 48 points while Patrick Tambalque produced a 56-point output as they crowned themselves champions in the 13-14 age category of the Junior PGT Series at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas last Friday.

The two rising stars from the ranks subdued a pair of gutsy rivals to prevail with Talion edging Rafa Anciano, who scored 47 points, by one in the girls’ division, and Tambalque holding off Tristan Padilla in the boys’ class after the latter pooled 53 points under the Modified Stableford scoring system.

Alexander Crisostomo placed third with 45 points at the composite Mt. Makulot and Mt. Lobo nines.

The one-day event, organized by the Philippine Golf Tour under the ICTSI golf program, served as the third part of a series of tournaments aimed at providing the youngsters a venue to hone, develop and sharpen their skills at various championships courses.

It kicked off at The Country Club in Laguna last January with the drive-chip-and-putt competition with those in the 9-10 and 11-12 age groupers taking the spotlight at Caliraya Springs in Laguna last month.

The series goes back to Caliraya Springs on June 12 with the 18-hole hostilities up in the premier 15-18 category. Mt. Malarayat will stage the next stop again on June 25.

