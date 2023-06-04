^

LeBron Nieto stars as Ateneo stays unbeaten in Pinoyliga cagefest

Philstar.com
June 4, 2023 | 11:04am
Lebron Nieto
UAAP

Games Friday
(Philippine Buddhacare Academy, Quezon City)

8:30 a.m. – JRU vs MU
11:30 a.m. – LPU vs SSC-R

MANILA, Philippines – Rookie LeBron Nieto powered Ateneo to a 89-64 win over Guang Ming College to remain perfect in the Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup Wednesday at the Enderun Colleges Gym.

The younger brother of Mike and Matt Nieto, LeBeon logged 14 points, three assists and two rebounds for the Blue Eagles.

Ateneo, the reigning UAAP champion, improved to 3-0, tying Mapua on top of the Group Prime standings. National University and Lyceum of the Philippines University are not far behind with 4-1 and 4-3 records, respectively.

Joseph Obasa contributed 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks, while Ian Espinosa and Kai Ballungay added 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Blue Eagles.

Joshua Jamias took the scoring mantle for the Tagaytay-based Flying Dragons with 21 points, to go along with six rebounds and two steals, while Jerover Cabilla chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

GMC suffered its second consecutive loss and fell to 2-4 overall.

In Group Edge action, Carlo Ferreras towed University of Perpetual Help System Dalta to a 90-76 win over winless Enderun Colleges.

Ferreras dropped a game-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor to lead the Altas in raising their record to 2-1.

University of the Philippines leads Group Edge with a 4-0 slate, followed by Emilio Aguinaldo College (5-1) and College of Saint Benilde (3-2).

Christian Pagaran came through with 23 points and three rebounds, while Jerico Nunez flirted with a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds for Perpetual. 

Jalen Garcia paced the way for the Titans, who fell to 0-5, with 19 points, two rebounds and two assists; Roby Castro had 14 points, two boards and two assists; and Sean Manese tallied 10 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

