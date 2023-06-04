^

Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2023 | 12:00am
It was the country’s first medal in this weeklong festivities and third silver overall after capturing the same medal last year in Surakarta, Indonesia and back in Manila in 2005.
PHNOM PENH – The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the men’s 3x3 basketball team even as its fantastic chessers struck hard in the rapid event of the 12th Asean Para Games that was officially ushered in with a grand opening ceremony last night at the Morodok Techo National Park here.

Giving it all, the Filipino cagers – Alfie Cabanog, Kenneth Tapia and Clifford Trocino – just didn’t have enough to match the rough, tough and outside-shooting Thais and succumbed in a painful 15-7 defeat at the Elephant Hall A here.

“Dinouble team nila ako. Physical sila maglaro, binangga pa nga ako sa likod,” said the 31-year-old Cabanog, a North Cotabato native and former member of the Army Special Forces, who lost his leg during battle a decade ago.

Earlier, the women’s squad went for a bronze but stumbled with a heartbreaking 8-5 defeat to Laos.

Over at the Royal University, the Filipino woodpushers struck hard in the rapid event to set in motion their campaign in the sport where they scooped up 10 gold in Surakarta a year back including four by the amazing Sander Severino.

Severino, a FIDE Master, smashed his first two foes – Malaysia’s Ahmad Nazmi Md Nizam and Indonesia’s Alfrets Dien – in the men’s PI class to zoom to the top alongside countryman Jasper Rom and another Indonesian Maksum Firdaus with perfect scores of two points.

Also unscathed after two rounds were Darry Bernardo and Menandro Redor, who shared the men’s B2/B3 section lead with Indonesia’s Gayuh Satrio with two points apiece while Cheyzer Mendoza was one of the three women’s PI division leaders likewise with two points.

Francis Ching drew with Yadi Sopiyan of Indonesia and dropped to a share of fourth spot with 1.5 points, or half a point off the pace in the men’s B1 bracket.

“So far, so good,” said national chess team coach James Infiesto, who is hoping to set the tone of their campaign right by hauling as much gold as they can in this six-round rapid event that ends today.

