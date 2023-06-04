^

Sports

Back to drawing board

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
June 4, 2023 | 12:00am
Back to drawing board
Jerusalem got off to a hot start then sputtered as his legs stiffened. Unable to move away from Collazo’s strike zone, he became an easy target. At the end of the seventh, Jerusalem surrendered on his stool, his face a picture of exasperation. “’Di ako makagalaw,” he said. “Nawala ang lakas ko. ‘Di ko ininda suntok niya. Sayang ang pagkakataon. Walang problema ang stamina. Nag-training ako one month sa Japan at one month sa Cebu. Nanghina ako pagdating sa US, ‘di ako makatulog.” Jerusalem flew in to Los Angeles less than two weeks before the fight and struggled with jet lag in the ring.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — It was a brief four-month reign as WBO minimumweight champion for Bukidnon’s Melvin Jerusalem but after losing the crown in his first defense to Puerto Rico’s Oscar Collazo in California last weekend, the future is far from bleak. Jerusalem, 29, will take a one-month break then return to the gym and work his way back to the throne. His consolation is earning the biggest purse of his career in losing to Collazo with a paycheck the equivalent of P6.3 million.

Jerusalem got off to a hot start then sputtered as his legs stiffened. Unable to move away from Collazo’s strike zone, he became an easy target. At the end of the seventh, Jerusalem surrendered on his stool, his face a picture of exasperation. “’Di ako makagalaw,” he said. “Nawala ang lakas ko. ‘Di ko ininda suntok niya. Sayang ang pagkakataon. Walang problema ang stamina. Nag-training ako one month sa Japan at one month sa Cebu. Nanghina ako pagdating sa US, ‘di ako makatulog.” Jerusalem flew in to Los Angeles less than two weeks before the fight and struggled with jet lag in the ring.

“Wala sa tamang pagiisip,” said Jersulaem’s coach and cornerman Michael Domingo. “Nag-give up ang katawan. Apat na oras lang ang tulog niya at nagigising sa gabi. Pagkatapos ng sixth round, sabi ko kay Melvin tigil na at ayaw ko siyang mabugbog at baka madisgrasya. Isa pang round daw. Pagkatapos ng seventh, umayaw na. Tinatamaan sa katawan at dagdag sa paghihina.” Jerusalem said he now faces the toughest challenge of coming back from a disappointing loss. Domingo said he shouldn’t be discouraged and has a long way to go in his boxing journey.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said Jerusalem has to be mentally tougher moving forward. “The guy did very well but mentally, it got in his mind he was tired,” said Gibbons. “You’re a champ, you’ve got to bite down and suck it up. I’ve had many, many guys show up two, three, four days before a fight and he had nine. (John Riel) Casimero showed up with seven and did tremendous. Everybody’s different but it’s unfortunate. We had real problems with his visa, we had to get an emergency appointment and we got the visa 10 or 11 days before. Melvin was in dog-ass shape but in any sport, if you go in thinking you’re gonna be tired, you couldn’t sleep with no proper rest, you absolutely know what’s going to happen and that’s what happened.” Jerusalem’s promoter JC Manangquil said it’s not the end of the road. “Melvin will be back,” he said. “Give credit to Collazo, he was the better boxer that night. Melvin suddenly slowed down and his body wasn’t cooperating with him. It happens, no excuses.”

MELVIN JERUSALEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener

Tiaong hoopers impress at home in PSL D2 Super Cup cagefest opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, to open the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Hydro swimmers rule Tagbilaran tilt

Hydro swimmers rule Tagbilaran tilt

10 hours ago
The Hydro Immersion Swimming Team claimed the overall championship in the recent Tagbilaran 2023 Swim Fest.
Sports
fbtw
Foton joins PVL as 11th team

Foton joins PVL as 11th team

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have an 11th team in Chery Tiggo’s sister company Foton.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines Para 3x3 thwarts Indonesia

Philippines Para 3x3 thwarts Indonesia

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Inspired by Gilas Pilipinas’ memorable Southeast Asian Games victory just a month ago, the Philippines turned back Indonesia,...
Sports
fbtw
Loyzaga in FIBA hall of fame

Loyzaga in FIBA hall of fame

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The late Carlos Loyzaga, largely considered as the greatest Filipino basketball player of all time, will get his well-deserved...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271256
            [Title] => Legend in his own time
            [Summary] => The greatest Filipino basketball player ever will be enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame during rites in Manila on Aug. 23, two days before the opening of the World Cup. Carlos Loyzaga, who died in 2016 at 85, will be honored with 11 others, including Chinese star Yao Ming.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 135698
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804869
            [AuthorName] => Joaquin M. Henson
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271247
            [Title] => Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3
            [Summary] => The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the menâ€™s 3x3 basketball team even as its fantastic chessers struck hard in the rapid event of the 12thÂ Asean Para Games that was officially ushered in with a grand opening ceremony last night at the Morodok Techo National Park here.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/1_2023-06-03_20-21-41240_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271246
            [Title] => Labadan stumbles, lands in 8th placeÂ 
            [Summary] => Breanna Labadan capped her campaign yesterday by winding up eighth and last in theÂ ball event finals with a score of 28.75 points at the close of the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => 
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271245
            [Title] => California Academy rules inaugural GVIL
            [Summary] => California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakeyâ€™s Girls Volleyball Invitational League yesterday at the San Andres Gym in Malate Manila.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/3_2023-06-03_20-11-05999_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271244
            [Title] => D2 Super Cup off the wraps
            [Summary] => Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, in the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational Quezon Province held in partnership with the Pilipinas Super League last Friday at the Tiaong Convention Center here.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-04 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/4_2023-06-03_20-06-57364_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest

Legend in his own time

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
The greatest Filipino basketball player ever will be enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame during rites in Manila on Aug. 23, two days before the opening of the World Cup. Carlos Loyzaga, who died in 2016 at 85, will...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3

Philippines shines with silver in Para 3x3

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines claimed its first medal following a silver by the men’s 3x3 basketball team even as its fantastic chessers...
Sports
fbtw

Labadan stumbles, lands in 8th place 

1 hour ago
Breanna Labadan capped her campaign yesterday by winding up eighth and last in the ball event finals with a score of 28.75 points at the close of the 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships at the...
Sports
fbtw
California Academy rules inaugural GVIL

California Academy rules inaugural GVIL

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakey’s...
Sports
fbtw
D2 Super Cup off the wraps

D2 Super Cup off the wraps

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Home team Tiaong Meaksyon introduced itself with a bang against Gumaca Kuyas, 70-58, in the inaugural D2 Super Cup Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with