California Academy rules Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tourney

California Academy rules Shakey’s Girls volleyball tourney

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 3, 2023 | 7:06pm
California Academy rules Shakey's Girls volleyball tourney

MANILA, Philippines – California Academy warded off Naga College Foundation, 25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-19, and reigned supreme in the inaugural Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League (GVIL) Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate Manila.

The duo of Jelaica Gajero and Casiey Dongallo proved too much to handle anew by combining for 35 points to anchor California’s 5-0 sweep of the historic tilt backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

Gajero fired 18 points while Donggalo rifled in 17 with Jenalyn Umayan adding 13 in the stellar run of California Academy that included a big win over UAAP juniors champion National U-Nazareth School in the semifinals.

“It wasn’t a perfect game as Naga played really well. We’re glad that in the end, history is made and the girls won the first Shakey’s GVIL. We’re proud of that,” said coach Obet Vital.

Arah Ellah Panique (19) and Nathasza Kaye Bombita (15) paced the gallant fight of Naga. 

Earlier, Bacolod Tay Tung High School stunned National U-Nazareth School via 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 statement sweep to clinch the bronze medal in the joust also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports, SM Tickets and Summit Natural Drinking Water. 

Dona Mae de Leon (13) and Jothea Marie Ramos (11) led the way for Bacolod as NU-NS missed a rare podium finish.

Meanwhile, in the classification matches, Adamson secured the fifth spot as Far Eastern U-Diliman captured the seventh place after contrasting wins against the University of Santo Tomas and La Salle Lipa, respectively.

