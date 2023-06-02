^

Sports

Eala enters quarterfinals in Spain tennis tilt

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 4:45pm
Eala enters quarterfinals in Spain tennis tilt
Alex Eala
Facebook / Rafael Nadal Academy

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala hacked out a 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 comeback win against French bet Nahia Berecoechea to barge into the quarterfinals of the W25 Yecla Friday in Spain.

Eala squandered a 2-0 lead in the opening salvo but swung back with guns ablaze in the next two frames with dominant wins behind her crisp service.

Buoyed by three aces, the second-seeded Filipina allowed only two games in bagging the win in one hour and 47 minutes over the 19-year-old and WTA No. 585 Berecoechea.

Eala, WTA No. 266, will face Mexican Victoria Rodriguez today for a seat in the Final Four.

It’s a chance for Eala, who just turned 18 last month, to reach her best finish this year after a string of struggles.

She previously bested Great Britain’s Katy Dunne, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2, in the first round.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Foton joins PVL as 11th team

Foton joins PVL as 11th team

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League will have an 11th team in Chery Tiggo’s sister company Foton.
Sports
fbtw
NBA to announce Morant decision after Heat-Nuggets finals, says Silver

NBA to announce Morant decision after Heat-Nuggets finals, says Silver

8 hours ago
The NBA has investigated Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's latest gun-flashing video on social media but won't announce any...
Sports
fbtw

Century Tuna IRONMAN like no other

17 hours ago
A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test of strength and staying power in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN and 70.3 races, which get...
Sports
fbtw
California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakey&rsquo;s Girls volleyball tiff

California Academy, Naga College Foundation dispute title in Shakey’s Girls volleyball tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
California Academy and Naga College Foundation duke it out in a one-game championship match for all the marbles.
Sports
fbtw
La Salle nails semis berth in D-League

La Salle nails semis berth in D-League

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle drubbed Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran, 102-79, and grabbed the last semifinal spot...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270977
            [Title] => Bernadeth Pons reinforces CreamlineÂ in PVL
            [Summary] => After a four-year love affair with beach volleyball, Bernadeth Pons will return to her roots and suit up for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 16:22:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806959
            [AuthorName] => Joey Villar
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/pons-dives-beach-volley-sea_2023-06-02_16-22-17681_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270972
            [Title] => Fil-Am hoops prospect suits up for Team USA in FIBA U-16 Americas tourney
            [Summary] => Filipino-American teen stalwart JJ Mandaquit will play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship next week in Mexico.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:41:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806312
            [AuthorName] => John Bryan Ulanday
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/jj-mandaquit_2023-06-02_15-41-05147_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270971
            [Title] => Mark Climaco talks about recent Road to UFC win, next bout
            [Summary] => Filipino-American Mark Climaco is reflecting on being a few steps closer to realizing his dream of making the worldâ€™s top combat sports organization
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:37:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1691158
            [AuthorName] => Rick Olivares
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/28/mark-climaco-ufc_2023-05-28_13-45-43566_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270968
            [Title] => Malixi rally fizzles out in AJGA; Saso back in LPGA hunt with 69
            [Summary] => Rianne Malixi battled back from two early backside double bogeys with three birdies but hobbled in a frontside finish and wound up with 31 Stableford points as she trailed a solid Yana Wilson by 10.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:26:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807248
            [AuthorName] => Jan Veran
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/10/05/rianne-malixi-lpgt_2022-10-05_20-40-29500_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270967
            [Title] => Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA Finals Game 1 win
            [Summary] => Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic knows how to let the game come to him â€” and the Denver Nuggets star wasn't about to start forcing things on the biggest stage of all.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:21:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Sports
            [SectionUrl] => sports
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/jokic-nba-finals-denver-miami_2023-06-02_15-22-05427_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Bernadeth Pons reinforces Creamline&nbsp;in PVL

Bernadeth Pons reinforces Creamline in PVL

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
After a four-year love affair with beach volleyball, Bernadeth Pons will return to her roots and suit up for the Creamline...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am hoops prospect suits up for Team USA in FIBA U-16 Americas tourney

Fil-Am hoops prospect suits up for Team USA in FIBA U-16 Americas tourney

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American teen stalwart JJ Mandaquit will play for Team USA in the 2023 FIBA U16 Americas Championship next week in...
Sports
fbtw
Mark Climaco talks about recent Road to UFC win, next bout

Mark Climaco talks about recent Road to UFC win, next bout

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American Mark Climaco is reflecting on being a few steps closer to realizing his dream of making the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi rally fizzles out in AJGA; Saso back in LPGA hunt with 69

Malixi rally fizzles out in AJGA; Saso back in LPGA hunt with 69

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi battled back from two early backside double bogeys with three birdies but hobbled in a frontside finish and...
Sports
fbtw
Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA Finals Game 1 win

Generous Jokic 'picks Heat apart' in NBA Finals Game 1 win

2 hours ago
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic knows how to let the game come to him — and the Denver Nuggets star wasn't...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with