Bernadeth Pons reinforces CreamlineÂ in PVL

Bernadeth Pons reinforces Creamline in PVL

MANILA, Philippines – After a four-year love affair with beach volleyball, Bernadeth Pons will return to her roots and suit up for the Creamline Cool Smashers in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference set June 29.

Creamline management on Friday confirmed that the 26-year-old former Far Eastern University standout is seeing action for the club. This was moments after its opposite spiker Michele Gumabao posted on her Instagram story a photo of Pons being welcomed with a song and a cake during the team lunch.

Pons played for the national beach volley team starting in 2019 and there, she snared a pair of bronze medals in Subic the same year and in Hanoi, Vietnam a year ago before finally deciding to return to volleyball with the reigning All-Filipino Conference champion.

Pons should be another weapon to Creamline’s strong cache of arsenal that includes the franchise’s comebacking skipper Alyssa Valdez, Tots Carlos, Jia de Guzman, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo and Jeannette Panaga.