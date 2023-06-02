MPBL: Zamboanga clobbers Imus; Marikina, Rizal win

MANILA, Philippines – Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines banked on twins Jayvee and Jaycee Marcelino to trounce Imus SV Squad, 71-54, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Marcelinos outscored the entire SV Squad, 26-20, in the second half and it proved more than enough to hand Zamboanga its 9th win against two losses in the single round-robin eliminations of the 29-team tournament.

In one of the rare times that he outshone Jaycee, the reigning MPBL MVP, Jayvee fired a game-high 18 points, 14 in the last two quarters, while Jaycee posted 14, all but two in the same span, as Zamboanga stayed within sight of pacesetters Nueva Ecija (11-0), Pampanga (10-0) and Bacoor (10-1).

Jayvee also posted six rebounds and three steals to earn best player honors, while Jayvee added five rebounds and four assists for Zamboanga, the 2023 MPBL Preseason Invitational champion.

The Marcelinos were supported by Dexter Maiquez with 10 points and five rebounds to aid Zamboanga in climbing out of a 30-43 hole early in the third quarter.

Imus, which got 12 points from Johnsherick Estrada, nine points from Carlo Lastimosa and eight points from Marc Pingis, tumbled to 4-7.

Meanwhile, Rizal Xentromall bested Oriental Mindoro, 75-68, and Marikina tripped Negros, 69-58, in other games.

Felipe Chavez delivered in the Shoemasters' fifth win in 12 starts with 18 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Jason Strait with 15 points plus six rebounds, Marwin Dionisio with 12 points, and Jason Opiso with nine points plus 11 rebounds.

The Negros Muscovados slid to 4-8 as only Jason Melano and Bernie Bregonio scored in double digits with 12 and 10, respectively.

The Rizal Golden Coolers drew 14 points and six rebounds from Art Patrick Aquino; 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists from Edgar Louie Charcos; and 12 points and as many rebounds from Troy Mallillin to improve to 4-9.

The Mindoro Disiplinados skidded to 2-10 despite the 25-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist contribution of Agem Miranda.

The MPBL visits the Bacoor Strike Gym on Friday, with Bicol battling Laguna at 4 p.m., Bulacan battling Iloilo at 6 p.m., and Bulacan testing Bacoor at 8 p.m.