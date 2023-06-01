^

Sports

Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 1:09pm
Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

MANILA, Philippines – A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test of strength and staying power in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN and 70.3 races, which get under way June 11 in Subic Bay.

Kept in top condition all year-long, the Subic course has been modified to provide a better racing experience for the elite cast clashing for top honors in both the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race (full IRONMAN) and the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run (70.3) battle.

“We have retained much of the race course from last year but we also made some improvements in managing the race to provide the triathletes an even better racing experience,” said race director Neville Manaois.

He has also advised all the participants to hydrate in anticipation of the stifling conditions in the country’s premier triathlon hub which offers a balance of challenge and tests.

“We expect a hot weather so don’t forget to hydrate and plan your race well,” said Manaois, adding the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. has guaranteed enough resources to provide the triathletes with enough support to ensure the smooth conduct of the races.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing. For list-up, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

Two weeks into the blue-ribbon race, backed by are title partner Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, the full IRONMAN PH has drawn over 500 bets, including 89 in the 45-49 age group division. Other age categories (male and female) are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

A banner field is also expected in the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 race with the premier 40-44 age bracket luring over a hundred entries. Other age-category titles to be disputed in both the male and female divisions are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

Spicing up the event is the IM 70.3 relay race, which has so far attracted over 50 teams.

While Czech Petr Lukosz, who topped the full IRONMAN PH last year in the event's return after the pandemic, remains out of the early roster of entries, Filipina champion Ines Santiago is back, keen on her retaining the crown she claimed in wire-to-wire fashion.

Ushering in the full IRONMAN and 70.3 events, backed by Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee, is the IRONKIDS on June 10 with the future of Philippine triathlon slugging it out for top honors in four individual categories in their own version of the swim-bike-run event.

IRONMAN

SUBIC

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo may just end up participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games this September after all.
Sports
fbtw
POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has thumbed down the suggestion of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham...
Sports
fbtw
For Nuggets, it&rsquo;s all about winning title

For Nuggets, it’s all about winning title

14 hours ago
Denver Nuggets squad looking to prove its championship quality and an upstart Miami Heat lineup that made defying the odds...
Sports
fbtw
Rain Or Shine, Belo come to terms

Rain Or Shine, Belo come to terms

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rain Or Shine and trade acquisition Mac Belo ended nearly two weeks of negotiations and finally came to terms on a one-year...
Sports
fbtw

Les Bleus gird for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
The French national basketball team, called Les Bleus to signify the dominant color of the players’ jersey, has confirmed its participation in friendlies with four countries on July 27-Aug. 9 in preparation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

1 hour ago
A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test...
Sports
fbtw
Nuggets' Gordon talks about NBA Finals showdown vs Heat

Nuggets' Gordon talks about NBA Finals showdown vs Heat

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
Aaron Gordon is a vital cog for the Denver Nuggets in their campaign for their very first NBA Championship, both on offense...
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
Super Rangers Football Club crushed Sino FC in a one-sided affair in the finals of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

Djokovic continues French Open progress after Kosovo controversy

4 hours ago
Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furor surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open...
Sports
fbtw
Valley South back as PGT host

Valley South back as PGT host

14 hours ago
Nine years after it last staged the Philippine Golf Tour, Valley Golf South is back as host of the country’s premier...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with