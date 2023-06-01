Subic course modified for better IRONMAN, 70.3 experience

MANILA, Philippines – A racing experience like no other awaits a merry mix of bidders from at least 33 countries building up for the ultimate test of strength and staying power in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN and 70.3 races, which get under way June 11 in Subic Bay.

Kept in top condition all year-long, the Subic course has been modified to provide a better racing experience for the elite cast clashing for top honors in both the 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race (full IRONMAN) and the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run (70.3) battle.

“We have retained much of the race course from last year but we also made some improvements in managing the race to provide the triathletes an even better racing experience,” said race director Neville Manaois.

He has also advised all the participants to hydrate in anticipation of the stifling conditions in the country’s premier triathlon hub which offers a balance of challenge and tests.

“We expect a hot weather so don’t forget to hydrate and plan your race well,” said Manaois, adding the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. has guaranteed enough resources to provide the triathletes with enough support to ensure the smooth conduct of the races.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing. For list-up, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

Two weeks into the blue-ribbon race, backed by are title partner Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, the full IRONMAN PH has drawn over 500 bets, including 89 in the 45-49 age group division. Other age categories (male and female) are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

A banner field is also expected in the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 race with the premier 40-44 age bracket luring over a hundred entries. Other age-category titles to be disputed in both the male and female divisions are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

Spicing up the event is the IM 70.3 relay race, which has so far attracted over 50 teams.

While Czech Petr Lukosz, who topped the full IRONMAN PH last year in the event's return after the pandemic, remains out of the early roster of entries, Filipina champion Ines Santiago is back, keen on her retaining the crown she claimed in wire-to-wire fashion.

Ushering in the full IRONMAN and 70.3 events, backed by Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee, is the IRONKIDS on June 10 with the future of Philippine triathlon slugging it out for top honors in four individual categories in their own version of the swim-bike-run event.