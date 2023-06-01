^

Super Rangers claims 7s football championship

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 10:18am
Super Rangers made a case that they are a force to be reckoned with.

MANILA, Philippines – Super Rangers Football Club crushed Sino FC in a one-sided affair in the finals of the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium last Sunday, June 28.

Super Rangers, months removed from their departure en masse from their old team, Rangers Philippines that also won the last AIA 7s, made a strong statement with their recent dominance.

“Since FC was not easy to defend since they are an experienced team with a lot of talent,” said Super Rangers team manager Mikee Arcangel. “But we were determined to break through.”

In the semifinals, they had a tougher time against the Manila Stars, but they prevailed, 3-2.

Super Rangers is made up of team manager Charles Ujam, team captain Fidelis Nnabuife, Joel Ebere, Idris Bolaji, Christopher Olisa, Charles Muotoh, Chima Muotoh, Stanley Edeme, Diarra Moustapha, Jhunar Forio, Melson Sedon Jr., Emmanuel Otuyemi, Jonah Salina, Idowu Onimisi, Juncent Marasigan, Bernard Ifeachor and Paul Chukwudi.

Up next for the 7s is the Men's Kampeon Cup in August.

