Philippine athletic chief upbeat as Olympic qualifying season looms

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s head of athletics has expressed confidence in Filipino athletes’ upcoming bids in three overseas Olympic qualifying tournaments.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) president Terry Capistrano expects his wards to rise to the occasion in the Asian Athletics Championships from July 12 to 16 in Pattaya, Thailand; the World Athletics Championships from August 19-27 in Budapest, Hungary; and the 20th Asian Games on September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

The three tournaments are pivotal due to being qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among those gunning for Olympic berths are Asian No. 1 pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, Southeast Asia’s long jump king Janry Ubas, and six-time 400-m hurdle Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Eric Cray.

“They will lead the Philippine team at the start of the Olympic qualifying season after winning their gold medals in the last Cambodia SEA Games,” said Capistrano, referring to Obiena, Ubas and Cray, who have struck gold in the 32nd edition of the biennial meet in Cambodia.

Now heading to his first year as PATAFA chief since taking the reins from former president Philip Ella Juico in June 2022, Capistrano is also optimistic even for those who came up short in their respective SEA Games bids.

“Those who did not do well in the last Cambodia 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh last month will have a chance to improve in the next two upcoming overseas competitions,” Capistrano added.

The athletics head said he expects to send 20 to 25 athletes and 10 coaches to the Asian Games. These will include athletes who have won gold and silver medals in the Cambodia SEA Games and those who will perform well in the Asian and world championships.

“I believe in my athletes because all of them are pursuing goals beyond the regional SEA Games and continuing to improve their craft,” he said. “They are acutely aware that we do this for our country. That’s why they keep training hard.”

Capistrano said the Philippine athletics’ campaign in the recent SEA Games — which resulted in four golds, 10 silvers and eight bronzes — was a “bittersweet” experience for him.

“It was a bittersweet experience for my first SEA Games as head of Patafa, too many photo finishes. But overall, I gave our campaign a passing grade of 80. We can always do better and we have to keep improving. The SEA Games is not the ultimate goal,” he continued.

SEA Games silver medalist Umajesty Williams (400-m) and Sonny Montonegro Wagdos (5,000-m), women’s silver medalist Joida Gagnao (3,000-m steeplechase), Gennah Malapit (javelin throw) and Sarah Dequinan (heptathlon) will also compete in the Asian Championships and Asian Games this year.

Meanwhile, runners such as Tokyo Olympian Kristina Knott, Kayla Richardson and thrower William Morrison among others — who came up short in the last biennial meet — are hoping to bounce back in the Asian Championships in July, according to Capistrano.