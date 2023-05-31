Malixi eager to get going in first LPGA foray

MANILA, Philippines – More than the rare chance to swing it out with some of the world’s best, amateur Rianne Malixi is so stirred up in her first LPGA Tour foray that she expects to come out of the Mizuho Americas Open stronger and better.

“Playing an LPGA event alongside the top pros would be a great opportunity for me to learn and gain experience,” said Malixi, one of the invited players from the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association), seeing action in the 12th leg of this year’s LPGA Tour.

The $2.75 million event, one of the biggest in the sport outside of the major championships, will kick off Thursday at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey with the world’s leading players, including this year’s two-time winners and current world No. 1 Jin Young Ko of Korea and No. 4 Lilia Vu of the US, headlining the field.

Also in the roster are world No. 3 Lydia Ko of New Zealand and fellow major champions Brooke Henderson of Canada, Aussie Minjee Lee, 2021 US Women’s Open titlist Yuka Saso and former world No. 1 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, a two-time AJGA winner who has won several titles on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, is coming off an impressive performance in a pro event, the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open of the Women’s All Pro Tour, in Texas last week. In fact, she turned in the best final round score —66 — to finish solo third in the 72-hole championship.

She hopes to ride on that momentum when she launches her campaign in the world’s premier circuit, which also serves as part of her buildup for the US Women’s Open elims on June 7 in Chicago.

The 16-year-old rising star is also set to compete in the British Women’s Amateur on June 13-18 in England.

Meanwhile, former amateur hotshot Rose Zhang of the US will also make her keenly awaited pro debut in the Americas Open. The 20-year-old will abandon her record 141 weeks as the world’s top-ranked amateur.