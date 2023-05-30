^

Riot Games spices up CONQuest Festival 2023

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 4:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games, the developer of key esports titles such as Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends and League of Legends Wild Rift, is the platinum partner of CONQuest Festival 2023 slated from June 2-4 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.

“There’s so much for Riot to celebrate with our players at CONQuest 2023. Valorant’s third anniversary is a monumental milestone that we’re excited to usher in with our players. This event also ties together gamers, some of the biggest gaming creators, and esports fans while we run the finals of VCT Challengers. This is another way that we’re fulfilling our promise to engage with our local community, who are so very important to us. Please expect more activities like this and we’ll see you at CONQuest!” said Riot Games’ country manager for the Philippines Joel Guzman.

Riot Games' booth for CONQuest will feature different photo spots with the likes of Valorant's Autumn Tree and the Lotus Tower and a League of Legends 16-foot Baron Nashor installation. The booth will also see different cosplayers for photo opportunities, interactive activities and game displays for all of Riot Games' esports titles. Attendees may take home different rewards by participating in the in-booth quests.

Besides the Riot Games' booth, CONQuest will see the 2023 Valorant Challengers 2023: Philippines Split 2 LAN event, a Valorant Infliencer showmatch, and Dev Talks featuring Riot developers as guest speakers who will share their insights and personal stories about working on titles Valorant, League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. The Filipino voice actor behind Valorant's Neon and League of Legends's Zeri, Vanille Velasquez, will take part in a voice-acting panel and hold meet-and-greets throughout the three-day event.

Tickets for CONQuest 2023 are available via the festival's website. Philstar.com has an ongoing ticket giveaway here.

