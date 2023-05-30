^

Sports

PLDT recruits Royse Tubino from Army

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 3:05pm
PLDT recruits Royse Tubino from Army

MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters have added more firepower by acquiring Royse Tubino from Army as they gear toward a better showing in next month’s Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

“We have Royse Tubino,” said PLDT manager Bajjie del Rosario Tuesday.

The arrival of the former NCAA MVP should bolster a roster already teeming with talent in skipper Mika Reyes, Michelle Morente, Dell Palomata, Mean Mendrez and Jules Samonte among others.

Tubino should provide the scoring punch PLDT needed after emerging the scoring leader for the Army Lady Troopers, who took a leave of absence, in the All-Filipino Conference early this year.

Del Rosario, however, revealed they would need a back-up setter after letting go of Wendy Semana.

“We’re still looking for one,” he said.

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romeo back in fiery form

Romeo back in fiery form

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Beer PBA governor Robert Non was all smiles when he heard that Terrence Romeo scored 27 points in 38:15 minutes...
Sports
fbtw

The anti-Wembanyama

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The NBA is abuzz over rookie draftee Victor Wembanyama.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Batangas destroys Paranaque as Bacolod, Sarangani book wins

MPBL: Batangas destroys Paranaque as Bacolod, Sarangani book wins

6 hours ago
Batangas went on a rampage and drubbed Paranaque, 92-58, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Moment of truth for Heat, Celtics

Moment of truth for Heat, Celtics

16 hours ago
After an astonishing Game 6 finish that left the Boston Celtics dumbstruck and the Miami Heat reeling, the two teams must...
Sports
fbtw
POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has thumbed down the suggestion of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Riot Games spices up CONQuest Festival 2023

Riot Games spices up CONQuest Festival 2023

By Michelle Lojo | 5 minutes ago
Riot Games is the platinum partner of CONQuest Festival 2023 slated from June 2-4 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay.
Sports
fbtw
PLDT recruits Royse Tubino from Army

PLDT recruits Royse Tubino from Army

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The PLDT High Speed Hitters have added more firepower by acquiring Royse Tubino from Army as they gear toward a better showing...
Sports
fbtw
Concio, Villa rule national juniors chess tiff

Concio, Villa rule national juniors chess tiff

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Michael Concio Jr. needed to work harder to rule the division he was supposed to dominate, while Ma. Elayza Villa had to bring...
Sports
fbtw
NCAA, UAAP's finest take the spotlight in Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night

NCAA, UAAP's finest take the spotlight in Collegiate Press Corps Awards Night

2 hours ago
Top student-athletes in the past three seasons of the NCAA and UAAP were recognized in the return from a three-year hiatus...
Sports
fbtw
Switzerland coach wary of Filipinas in FIFA Women's World Cup

Switzerland coach wary of Filipinas in FIFA Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Philippine women’s national football team will be competing in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup later...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with