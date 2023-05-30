^

Concio, Villa rule national juniors chess tiff

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 3:00pm
Concio, Villa rule national juniors chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Michael Concio Jr. needed to work harder to rule the division he was supposed to dominate, while Ma. Elayza Villa had to bring down the big guns to reign supreme in their respective classes at the conclusion of the National Juniors and Kiddies Chess Championships in Alicia, Isabela Tuesday.

Concio survived a harrowing seventh-round loss but regained his form and caught a break late to rule the boys’ crown with 7.5 points for the second straight year in this meet bankrolled by host Mayor Atty. Jose Alejandro.

Villa, for her part, bested Shiela Mer Donoga and then edged Ruelle Canino, who downed Rinoa Mariel Sadey, via higher tiebreak to top the girls’ side also with 7.5 points.

Unheralded Jan Clifford Labog shocked Concio in the seventh round to catch up on the latter but sputtered in the last two rounds where he had only a draw to show.

In contrast, Concio, a World Cup veteran, scored 1.5 points in the last two rounds to seal the deal.

Deandra Castronuevo and Phil Martin Casiguran took the girls and boys kiddies crowns, respectively.

