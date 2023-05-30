^

Switzerland coach wary of Filipinas in FIFA Women's World Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 1:26pm
Switzerland coach wary of Filipinas in FIFA Women's World Cup
The Philippine women's national football team.
AFC

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team will be competing in their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup later this year in New Zealand, and their foes are already expecting a tough challenge from the debutants.

Switzerland’s German coach Inka Grings, whose team will open their bid against the Filipinas on July 21, is practicing caution when it comes to the first-timers.

In an interview with FIFA+, Grings talked about their group and preached respect when it came to the Philippines.

“Exciting. We’re very happy to play against one the hosts and, of course, we hope the stadium will be packed. That last group game against New Zealand is the cherry on top for everyone. Games like that are what you live for and work for. Norway we know well. They have a good squad and we have to be ready for them. As for the Philippines, it is their first World Cup but we won't underestimate them,” said Grings.

Though the Filipinas have seen tremendous growth since qualifying for the World Cup, they remain the underdogs in their group.

They are the lowest-ranked among the teams, and have little experience in competing at the highest level.

Still, the long-time German national team player was quick to establish prudence when they face the up-and-coming team.

“[The Filipinas] are our first opponents and we want to be dominant and get into a flow, shake off any nervousness,” she said. 

“But they’re not in the World Cup because they won the lottery, and we will need to be vigilant,” she added.

The Filipinas are set to gather for camp sometime next month in preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There, where they are grouped with Switzerland, New Zealand, and Norway, the Filipinas will attempt to get out of the group stages.

