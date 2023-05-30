Budding triathletes return to test mettle in IRONKIDS Subic

MANILA, Philppines – Back as a tri-race, the IRONKIDS reeling off on June 10 promises to be another huge hit among the future of Philippine triathlon — all ready and eager to mix it up for top honors in various age-group categories at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

The event, which traditionally ushers in the big IRONMAN races of each triathlon season, was held as a swim and run race the last time out in Davao as the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. introduced new distances to encourage more participation. It also added an extra year in the premier side that saw those in the 15-year-old bracket compete as part of their buildup for bigger competitions ahead.

But the upcoming IRONKIDS will again be a swim-bike-run race, guaranteeing a spirited battle in a competitive but friendlier setting in four age-group classes in the individual competition and two in relay category.

The 6-8 years old bracket will be staged over the 100-m swim, 2-km bike and 1-km run distance, the 9-10 crown will be contested over the 150-m swim, 4-km bike and 1.5-km run stretch, and hostilities in the 11-12 division will be held over the 200-m, 4-km bike and 1.5-km span.

The centerpiece 13-15 age class will be staged over 250-m swim, 6-km bike and 2-km run distance with participants already winners in more ways than just emerging victorious from the event kicking off a weekend of top-notch endurance racing culminating in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN and Subic IRONMAN 70.3 on June 11.

The IRONKIDS relay category will feature the mixed team for 6-10 age bracket set over the 100-m swim, 2-km bike and 1-km run distance while the 11-15 division is a 200-m swim, 4-km bike and 1.5-km run competition.

Registration is ongoing. For details, log on to ironkidsphil.com.

The IRONKIDS has been a constant partner of the IRONMAN races, contributing to the growth of the sport while guaranteeing the steady flow of talents. It has also helped develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others and at the same time preventing gadget addiction among them while encouraging the children to live an active, healthy lifestyle.