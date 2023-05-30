^

Sports

MPBL: Batangas destroys Paranaque as Bacolod, Sarangani book wins

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 9:51am
MPBL: Batangas destroys Paranaque as Bacolod, Sarangani book wins
Levi Hernandez shoots a jumper for Batangas.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Batangas went on a rampage and drubbed Paranaque, 92-58, on Monday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

With Levi Hernandez and Juneric Baloria hitting the target, the Batangas City Embassy Chill Athletics pounded the Patriots till the end to raise their record to 9-2 in the elimination round of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Hernandez fired a game-high 22 points, including four triples, while Baloria added 21, also with four triples, for the Athletics, who sped away from a 14-14 count after the first quarter.

Other Athletics who delivered were Jeckster Apinan with nine points and nine rebounds; Mark Justine Dela Virgen with nine points, all from rainbow territory; and Mark Cruz and CJ Isit with eight points each.

Clobbered off the boards, 31-56, the Patriots dropped to 6-7 as only Joshua Gallano and Jayboy Solis were able to counter offensively with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Earlier, Valandre Chauca completed a 3-point play with six seconds left to lift Bacolod City of Smiles past Muntinlupa, 73-72, and a 4-8 record.

It was Domark Matillano, however, who earned best player honors following a 20-point, 5-rebound output for Bacolod, which wasted a 42-25 spread but squeaked past Muntinlupa, which fell to 6-5.

Chauca, a former Adamson Falcon, wound up with 10 points and so did James Mangahas.

Paranaque got 19 points and 5 rebounds from Ian Melencio and 12 points from John Cedric Abis.

Sarangani dumped Quezon City Gaz N Go, 94-68, in the opener to level its slate at 6-6.

Led by Jeff Viernes, who tallied 19 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists, Sarangani moved beyond reach at 88-59 and pulled down Quezon City to 3-10.

Viernes was supported by JC Escalambre with 16 points plus five rebounds, Alex Desoyo with 14 points, John Paul Cauilan with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jefferson Comia with 11 points plus five rebounds.

Quezon City got 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block from Andrei Duremdes, son of MPBL Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

The MPBL goes to the Bataan People's Center on May 30 with Valenzuela battling Makati at 4 p.m., Pasay tackling Manila at 6 p.m., and Pampanga colliding with Bataan at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The anti-Wembanyama

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The NBA is abuzz over rookie draftee Victor Wembanyama.
Sports
fbtw
Romeo back in fiery form

Romeo back in fiery form

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer PBA governor Robert Non was all smiles when he heard that Terrence Romeo scored 27 points in 38:15 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Moment of truth for Heat, Celtics

Moment of truth for Heat, Celtics

11 hours ago
After an astonishing Game 6 finish that left the Boston Celtics dumbstruck and the Miami Heat reeling, the two teams must...
Sports
fbtw
Labog stuns Concio for share of lead in national juniors chess tilt

Labog stuns Concio for share of lead in national juniors chess tilt

By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
Cagayan Valley pride Jan Clifford Labog shocked heavy favorite International Master Michael Concio, Jr. on Monday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

Yulo eyed for Asian Games instead of world gymnastics tilt

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo may just end up participating in the Hangzhou Asian Games this September after all.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miami Heat advance to NBA Finals by routing the Boston Celtics

Miami Heat advance to NBA Finals by routing the Boston Celtics

37 minutes ago
The Miami Heat advanced to the NBA Finals on Monday by routing the Boston Celtics 103-84.
Sports
fbtw
F2 plucks La Salle, FEU players

F2 plucks La Salle, FEU players

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
F2 Logistics got its own share of fresh, talented recruits from the collegiate ranks as it plucked Jolina dela Cruz and Mars...
Sports
fbtw
Labog stuns Concio in Juniors, Kiddies chess

Labog stuns Concio in Juniors, Kiddies chess

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Cagayan Valley pride Jan Clifford Labog shocked heavy favorite International Master Michael Concio Jr. yesterday to seize...
Sports
fbtw
Baisa, Bautista net MVP honors

Baisa, Bautista net MVP honors

11 hours ago
Brice Baisa kept his dominant run in the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit, sweeping the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

POC wants Yulo in Asian Games

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has thumbed down the suggestion of Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with