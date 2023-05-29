Del Rosario rallies with 69, ties for 37th

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario found her range and touch a bit late but her closing four-under 69 still enabled her to gain 19 spots to finish tied at 37th in the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship topped by Korean Jiwon Jeon in Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Jeon, one shot behind Roberta Liti after 36 holes, pounced on the Italian’s double bogey mishap on No. 2 to regain the lead she had held in the first round. She stayed on top with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 and rebounded from her own double-bogey miscue on No. 8 with three birdies in the first five holes at the back.

She closed out with a 70 for a 10-under 209 as she beat Malaysia’s Alyaa Abdulghany and Lindy Duncan of the US by one for her first Epson Tour victory worth $30,000 while marking her 26th birthday during the weekend.

Abdulghany sizzled with a solid 68 but missed a birdie chance on the par-5 17th for a potential playoff shot while Duncan carded a 71 as they matched 210s.

Liti did birdie No. 3 but dropped three straight strokes from No. 5 although she recovered in time to shoot three birdies in the last seven holes to save a 74. She wound up fourth at 212.

Del Rosario, who barely made the cut with 76-74 in the first two rounds of the $200,000 championship, snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 then spiked her 34-35 round at the par-73 El Campeon course in Howey-in-the-Hills with two more birdies in the last five holes to jump from a share of 56th to joint 37th with a 219.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, the lone Filipina to advance in the eighth leg of the LPGA Tour’s farm league, missed four fairways and greens but finished with 29 putts in a windup she hopes to sustain as she resumes her drive for an Epson Tour breakthrough in the Champions Fore Change Invitational starting Friday in North Carolina.

Dottie Ardina will also make her return to the circuit after skipping the Inova Mission tilt following a playoff loss to Jenny Coleman of the US in the IOA Golf Classic in Florida two weeks ago.

Also joining the Champions Fore hunt are former LPGA campaigner Bianca Pagdanganan, Filipino-American Clariss Guce and Chanelle Avaricio.