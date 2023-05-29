^

Sports

Del Rosario rallies with 69, ties for 37th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
May 29, 2023 | 11:15am
Del Rosario rallies with 69, ties for 37th
Pauline del Rosario

MANILA, Philippines – Pauline del Rosario found her range and touch a bit late but her closing four-under 69 still enabled her to gain 19 spots to finish tied at 37th in the Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship topped by Korean Jiwon Jeon in Florida Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Jeon, one shot behind Roberta Liti after 36 holes, pounced on the Italian’s double bogey mishap on No. 2 to regain the lead she had held in the first round. She stayed on top with birdies on Nos. 5 and 7 and rebounded from her own double-bogey miscue on No. 8 with three birdies in the first five holes at the back.

She closed out with a 70 for a 10-under 209 as she beat Malaysia’s Alyaa Abdulghany and Lindy Duncan of the US by one for her first Epson Tour victory worth $30,000 while marking her 26th birthday during the weekend.

Abdulghany sizzled with a solid 68 but missed a birdie chance on the par-5 17th for a potential playoff shot while Duncan carded a 71 as they matched 210s.

Liti did birdie No. 3 but dropped three straight strokes from No. 5 although she recovered in time to shoot three birdies in the last seven holes to save a 74. She wound up fourth at 212.

Del Rosario, who barely made the cut with 76-74 in the first two rounds of the $200,000 championship, snapped a birdie-bogey card after four holes with back-to-back birdies from No. 6 then spiked her 34-35 round at the par-73 El Campeon course in Howey-in-the-Hills with two more birdies in the last five holes to jump from a share of 56th to joint 37th with a 219.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker, the lone Filipina to advance in the eighth leg of the LPGA Tour’s farm league, missed four fairways and greens but finished with 29 putts in a windup she hopes to sustain as she resumes her drive for an Epson Tour breakthrough in the Champions Fore Change Invitational starting Friday in North Carolina.

Dottie Ardina will also make her return to the circuit after skipping the Inova Mission tilt following a playoff loss to Jenny Coleman of the US in the IOA Golf Classic in Florida two weeks ago.

Also joining the Champions Fore hunt are former LPGA campaigner Bianca Pagdanganan, Filipino-American Clariss Guce and Chanelle Avaricio.

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The anti-Wembanyama

By Bill Velasco | 12 hours ago
The NBA is abuzz over rookie draftee Victor Wembanyama.
Sports
fbtw
Kaya FC-Iloilo nails PFL title

Kaya FC-Iloilo nails PFL title

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Kaya FC-Iloilo put the final gem to its first Philippines Football League crown with a 3-1 dispatching of Stallion Laguna...
Sports
fbtw

PBA On Tour gives shock troopers time to shine

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
With the big guns from different teams sitting it out, the PBA On Tour has become the venue for shock troopers, relievers, 3x3 aces and prospective draftees and signees to prove their worth.
Sports
fbtw

Wagdos, Ramirez burn rubber in Taiwan

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ Sonny Wagdos and Frederick Ramirez vented all their Southeast Asian Games frustrations as they topped their respective events in the Taiwan Open over the weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Concio makes right moves

Concio makes right moves

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Michael Concio Jr. continued to live up to hype as he stopped giant killer Vince Duane Pascual in the fifth round yesterday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
F2 catches up on recruitment, inks La Salle&rsquo;s dela Cruz, Alba, Fernandez

F2 catches up on recruitment, inks La Salle’s dela Cruz, Alba, Fernandez

By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
F2 Logistics got its own share of fresh talented recruits from the collegiate ranks as it plucked Jolina dela Cruz, Mars Alba...
Sports
fbtw
Baisa reasserts dominance in PPS netfest; Bautista shines

Baisa reasserts dominance in PPS netfest; Bautista shines

1 hour ago
Brice Baisa kept his dominant run in the Palawan Pawnshop junior tennis circuit, sweeping the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under...
Sports
fbtw
Del Rosario rallies with 69, ties for 37th

Del Rosario rallies with 69, ties for 37th

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Pauline del Rosario found her range and touch a bit late but her closing four-under 69 still enabled her to gain 19 spots...
Sports
fbtw
Heat remain confident amid heavy losses to Celtics, says Adebayo

Heat remain confident amid heavy losses to Celtics, says Adebayo

2 hours ago
The Miami Heat suffered a crushing 110-97 defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 5, cutting their series lead in the Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
Chris Hofmann crashes out of Road to UFC

Chris Hofmann crashes out of Road to UFC

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Filipino-Swiss mixed martial arts fighter Chris Hofmann was eliminated from the Road to UFC tournament at the UFC Performance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with