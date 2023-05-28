Eya Laure signing caps Chery Tiggoâ€™s PVL recruitment spree

Eya Laure signing caps Chery Tiggo’s PVL recruitment spree

MANILA, Philippines – For Eya Laure, she has found a home in the Premier Volleyball League in Chery Tiggo.

For the Crossovers, the former Santo Tomas Tigress could be the redeemer they have long searched for.

Considered as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, recruiting coups in league history, Chery Tiggo will brandish Laure and four other blue-chip rookies in Imee Hernandez, Cess Robless, Jennifer Nierva and Joyme Cagande that should install it as one of the favorites in next month’s PVL Invitational.

The club team has officially announced in its social media accounts Sunday that it has signed all five prized finds.

The Laure-led magnificent five will bolster a franchise that already has last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat and another Laure, EJ, but has yet to replicate its historic title run two years ago when it topped the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble.

After the title run, the Crossovers went on a downward spiral after they finished eighth twice in the Open and Invitational and fourth in the Reinforced last year and fifth in the All-Filipino early this year.

But with Laure and their phalanx of youth-laden brigade around, Chery Tiggo could have another shot at glory just like in Bacarra.