^

Sports

Mark Climaco advances to flyweight semis in Road to UFC

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
May 28, 2023 | 1:45pm
Mark Climaco advances to flyweight semis in Road to UFC
Mark Climaco (left) improved to 9-1-0 while handing Jung Hyun-Lee his first ever loss in mixed martial arts.
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American Mark Climaco advanced to the semifinals of the flyweight competition of the Road to the UFC at the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, China Saturday, May 27.

In an action-packed battle for three rounds, Climaco took a unanimous decision win over Jung Hyun-Lee, with all three judges awarding the fight in favor of the former, 30-27.

Climaco improved to 9-1-0 while handing Lee his first ever loss in mixed martial arts. The latter dropped to 8-1-0 while getting bounced from this win-or-go-home format.

The Filipino-American repeatedly knocked Lee down to the canvas as he went to his grappling and wrestling skills. The Korean, however, proved to be resilient and likewise repeatedly broke out of submission attempts. 

In the second round, it was the Korean’s turn to seize the advantage as he struck some telling blows to close out the round.

The third round saw the two fighters trade strikes and leg and body kicks.

In the end, all three judges saw the fight in favor of Climaco, who advanced to the semifinals and handed Lee the first loss of his professional career.

Climaco will next face Japanese flyweight Rei Tsuruya, who also advanced after submitting Indonesia’s Ronal Siahaan in the second round of their match. The date and venue will be announced later by the UFC.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot torn between Jordan, Justin

Chot torn between Jordan, Justin

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas has broached the idea of having Justin Brownlee being fielded as a “local” on account...
Sports
fbtw
PBA sets record in revenues

PBA sets record in revenues

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The PBA couldn’t be in better health as chairman Ricky Vargas announced yesterday the pro league set a record for net...
Sports
fbtw

Acquitted and free

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The nightmare for the Delos Reyes family is finally over. Sports event organizer Adi delos Reyes’ son Andrew Joshua has finally been acquitted of trumped-up drug possession charges stemming from a botched police...
Sports
fbtw
Heat not losing confidence

Heat not losing confidence

15 hours ago
The Miami Heat suffered a crushing 110-97 defeat to the Boston Celtics in Game 5, cutting their series lead in the Eastern...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Mayo 28, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 15 hours ago
Ang maging mapagbigay at maalalahanin ang tanging paraan para mapalapit sa lihim na minamahal. Kung may gustong sabihin, walang masama kung sasabihin ang totoo kung malinis ang pakay. Malalaman ang kasagutan kung...
Sports
fbtw

Mayo 27, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 1 day ago
Mararamdaman mo ang pag-ibig ng minamahal. Ang hindi lang maganda ay hindi kayo compa-tible sa maraming bagay lalo na sa ugali. Tumulong ka sa gawaing bahay. Lucky numbers at color for the day ang 2, 18, 25, 35 at...
Sports
fbtw

Mayo 26, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 2 days ago
Makakahanap ka ng rason para ipagpatuloy ang naudlot na proyekto o pag-aaral.
Sports
fbtw

Mayo 25, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 3 days ago
Maaalala mo ang iyong minamahal na nasa malayong lugar.
Sports
fbtw

Mayo 24, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 4 days ago
Magiging handa ka sa ano mang katanungan tungkol sa pag-ibig o sa pribadong buhay. May posibilidad na abusuhin ang iyong katawan sa walang kwentang bagay. Malaki ang posibilidad na lumaki pa ang pagkakakitaan. Lucky...
Sports
fbtw

Mayo 23, 2023

By Madam Rosa | 5 days ago
Isang suliranin ang darating. Kakaila-nganin mong mamili sa dalawang taong nagmamahal sa iyo. Huwag dayain ang puso. Maging totoo at tapat sa sarili. Mada-ling kitain ang pera kung masisipag ka lang. Lucky numbers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with