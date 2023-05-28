Buhain leads reformed Philippine swimming body

MANILA, Philippines – In another major development that is deemed to clear the few remaining kinks in the resuscitation of Philippine aquatics, 19 well-meaning personalities led by two-time Olympian and now congressman Eric Buhain emerged as duly-elected regional representatives of the reforming Philippine Swimming, Inc. (PSI).

Under the close supervision of the World Aquatics-backed Electoral Committee chaired by Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Secretary-General Atty. Edwin Gastanes, the 19 regional representatives were elected by swimming clubs and associations from their respective areas/regions during a series of hybrid zoom assembly/elections that culminated last Thursday, May 25.

"Just a few more laps and it's victory for Philippine swimming, and a bright future for our perennial deep pool of talented Filipino swimmers," said Buhain, also Batangas 1st District congressman and president of the Congress of Philippine Aquatics, Inc. (COPA).

Buhain was unanimously elected as representative of Region 4A (CALABARZON) and is expected to take a seat in the PSI Board of Trustees. The Electoral Committee set the PSI National Congress and BoT election on June 8, a week earlier from the previous announced scheduled as agreed upon by the 19 representatives. The elected BoT will then hold an election from among themselves to choose the new president of the national swimming body.

Aside from Buhain, elected regional representatives are Cecile “Bing” Doromal (Region 4B); Bing Rosales (Region 5); Cris Bancal (Region 6); Jess Arriola (Region 7); Rex Dela Cruz (Region 8); Gib Sing Wong (Region 9); Leo Sanchez (BARMM); Angel Leonardo (Region 10); Jun Rodriguez (Region 11); Michael Talosig (Region 12); Willie Yu (CARAGA); Coach Emmanuel (CAR); Isagani Corpuz (Region 1); Elmer Corpuz (Region 2); Biboy Asturias (Region 3), Michael Vargas and Fred Galang Ancheta (National Capital Region) and Marie Dimanche (Sectoral Representative).

The Electoral Committee noted that over 300 swimming clubs were registered to participate in the National Congress. To be contested in the election are 10 members of the board of BoT based on geographical sector plus one member from among the representatives of diving, open water swimming, water polo and synchronized (artistic) swimming for a total of 11 Board of Trustees.

“I'm truly happy with the recent development. More than getting elected, I'm immensely buoyed by the fact that soon, we will have the best association for our young athletes in Philippine aquatics. Looking at my fellow representatives, I'd say we share the goal of finally unifying all groups of Philippine aquatics, and again see the Filipino tankers swimming and diving for golds in international events.

“Ours is a story of connecting and helping each other during the pandemic when all of aquatics activities nationwide closed down three years ago. Then we worked on resolving the many ills in the sports and hopes presented themselves for the big change when the POC thru President Bambol Tolentino heard us and took serious note of our plight.

"And now with the POC’s help and the solidarity that we have, finally change for the good of Phil Aquatics will happen,” added Buhain.

The other representatives shared Buhain's strong faith in the looming positive change.

"We do not need the throne, we just need to be heard. It is not about the organization we are affiliated in, it is about our vocation, our passion and dedication to the sport we all love,” said Galang-Ancheta, president of the Swim League Philippines (SLP).

Doromal, mother of Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist and World Championship campaigner Chloe Isleta, in expressing her gratitude for getting a seat in the national Board, added:

"I am very excited for the future of Philippine swimming with our coming election. I am also thrilled and looking forward to work together with my fellow representatives in nominating and voting our new board members and officers of our new swimming federation. Most of all, I am ready to go to work with our members.

"We have been behind in a lot of things, and once this election is over, we all have to work together as one. That is the only way to move forward, and to accomplish our goals productively in the next years,” she said.