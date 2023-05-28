Full IRONMAN, 70.3 races offer world tilt berths

MANILA, Philippines – Over a hundred berths in three IRONMAN World Championships will be up for grabs when the Century Park full IRONMAN and the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 races are held on June 11 at the country’s premier triathlon hub in Subic Bay.

The organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. said 50 slots will be disputed for the IM world meet in Nice, France and another 25 seats will be staked in the Kona, Hawaii championship for the top finishers in the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run (full IRONMAN) race.

Thirty spots for the World Championship in Lahti, Finland, on the other hand, will be there for the taking in the equally challenging 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run (IRONMAN 70.3) battle, paving the way for the most number of world tilt slots ever offered in local IRONMAN races.

“This only guarantees a spirited, furious duel in various age group categories for slots in these World Championships, the ultimate goal of each endurance racer,” said The IRONMAN Group/SEI general manager Princess Galura.

The Nice, France world tilt will be staged on Sept. 10 while the Kona, Hawaii event is set on Oct. 14. The 70.3 championship in Finland will be held on Aug. 26-27 under the Nordic midnight sun.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing. For listup, visit www.ironman.com/ironmanphilippines or www.ironman.com/im703-subicbay.

Two weeks into the blue-ribbon race, backed by are title partner Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, the full IRONMAN PH has drawn over 500 bets, including 89 in the 45-49 age group division. Other age categories (male and female) are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

A banner field is also expected int the Subic IRONMAN 70.3 race with the premier 40-44 age bracket luring over a hundred bets. Other age category titles to be disputed in both the male and female divisions are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

Spicing up the event is the IM 70.3 relay race, which has so far attracted over 50 teams.

While Czech Petr Lukosz, who topped the full IRONMAN PH last year, remains out of the early roster of entries, Filipina champion Ines Santiago is back, keen on her retaining the crown she claimed in wire-to-wire fashion.

Backing the events are Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana; media partners Outside and Sportgraf.com; venue host Subic Bay, and Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee.