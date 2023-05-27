^

Sports

Tigers roar to 5th straight UAAP overall championship

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 7:14pm
Tigers roar to 5th straight UAAP overall championship

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP general title remained untouched in the Tigers’ lair.

University of Santo Tomas roared to another double crown, ruling the UAAP Season 85 seniors and juniors division by a huge margin at the closing ceremony Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Growling Tigers collected 336 points in the collegiate play while the Tiger Cubs garnered 217 points in the high school division for their fifth consecutive twin-titles in the full-swing return of the UAAP after the pandemic.

It’s supposed to be the sixth straight double championship for the España-based squad as UST reigned supreme in the shortened seniors division in Season 84, without any high school tournaments amid the health crisis.

The Growling Tigers and the Tiger Cubs also extended their streaks in their respective divisions as host Adamson passed the hosting torch to the University of the East.

UST captured nine titles in the seniors play of men's and women's beach volleyball, men's table tennis, women's taekwondo, men's judo, men's tennis, women's athletics, women's 3x3 and men's chess for their sixth straight and 46th overall UAAP crown.

The Tiger Cubs, for their part, clinched their seventh consecutive and 22nd overall title in the juniors after bagging eight championships in the girls' table tennis, boys' taekwondo, girls' beach volleyball, boys' and girls' swimming, boys' and girls' judo, and girls' athletics this season.

La Salle (279) and the University of the Philippines (260) completed the podium in the collegiate division as La Salle-Zobel (149) and Far Eastern U-Diliman (134) took home second and third place in the high school play.    

Honored as Athletes of the Year were Xiandi Chua (swimming) of La Salle and Nickole Dela Cruz (softball) of UP in the seniors division as well as Kent Jardin (athletics) of Adamson and Johnrey Pasaol (basketball) of FEU-Diliman in high school.

The UAAP also feted the 73 student-athletes in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games led by tanker and new SEA Games women’s 200-m backstroke record holder Chua and men’s basketball gold medalist Jerom Lastimosa of host Adamson.

GROWLING TIGERS

UAAP

UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Acquitted and free

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The nightmare for the Delos Reyes family is finally over. Sports event organizer Adi delos Reyes’ son Andrew Joshua has finally been acquitted of trumped-up drug possession charges stemming from a botched police...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Brownlee to play together with Gilas in FIBA World Cup?

Clarkson, Brownlee to play together with Gilas in FIBA World Cup?

By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
For PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, it’s not Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi gears up for 1st LPGA foray, finishes 3rd in WAPT

Malixi gears up for 1st LPGA foray, finishes 3rd in WAPT

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Rianne Malixi upstaged the pros by turning in a final round best six-under 66 as the rising Filipina star posted a strong...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson-Brownlee tandem?

Clarkson-Brownlee tandem?

19 hours ago
For PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, it’s not Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee.
Sports
fbtw
Philippines stymied in Softball Asia Cup

Philippines stymied in Softball Asia Cup

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
The Philippines’ World Cup bid suffered a snag as it fell to Chinese Taipei, 12-8, in the Coed Slo-pitch Softball Asia...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Delos Santos loses touch, bid for 2nd Open stint

Delos Santos loses touch, bid for 2nd Open stint

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Justin delos Santos found the going a lot tougher in the crucial third round of the Mizuno Open.
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo acquires ex-NU star Jennifer Nierva

Chery Tiggo acquires ex-NU star Jennifer Nierva

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Chery Tiggo has officially announced former National University star Jennifer Nierva as one of the five prized finds it has...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers falter in Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship tilt

Filipina golfers falter in Inova Mission Inn Resort and Club Championship tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Abby Arevalo hobbled in a frontside stint in tough conditions and posted a one-over par card with two holes to play as darkness...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino bets sputter in ADT Phuket Open

Filipino bets sputter in ADT Phuket Open

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Angelo Que blew a two-under card with back-to-back bogeys from No. 6 coming in, typifying the Filipino bets’ struggle...
Sports
fbtw
California Academy, Naga College forge finals clash in Shakey&rsquo;s girls volley tiff

California Academy, Naga College forge finals clash in Shakey’s girls volley tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
California Academy and Naga College Foundation pulled off thrilling upsets against perennial contenders National U-Nazareth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with