Chery Tiggo acquires ex-NU star Jennifer Nierva

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 5:49pm
Jen Nierva.
MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo has officially announced former National University star Jennifer Nierva as one of the five prized finds it has tabbed out from the collegiate ranks.

Soon, the Crossovers would unveil the best acquisition of them all — Eya Laure.

The 23-year-old Nierva, the UAAP Best Libero last year when the Lady Bulldogs went on a historic 16-game title sweep, should be an important building block to a franchise out to reclaim the crown it last snared two years ago in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble.

The talented, energetic defensive specialist was actually one of the “Magnificent Five” Chery Tiggo has plucked out from college in perhaps the biggest recruiting coup entering next month’s Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

Laure, the most sought after college player in the land, had recently announced along with teammate Imee Hernandez that she had foregone the fifth and final UAAP eligibility year.

She didn’t specify her next plan but, apparently, sources revealed she will turn pro, if she hasn’t already.

And all fingers are pointing to a fortunate Chery Tiggo, where she will join last year’s Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat and elder sister EJ, as her destination.

Also in Chery Tiggo's phalanx of prized finds were Cess Robles and Joyme Cagande, Nierva’s former NU teammates.

