Filipino bets sputter in ADT Phuket Open

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que blew a two-under card with back-to-back bogeys from No. 6 coming in, typifying the Filipino bets’ struggle in moving day in the Laguna Phuket Open now led by Indonesian Naraajie Putra in Thailand Saturday.

Que, along with Ira Alido, Clyde Mondilla and James Ryan Lam, had hoped for a big charge in the pivotal third round after posting under-par cards in the second round that netted them spots in the weekend play of the THB4 million tournament, the kickoff leg of this year’s Asian Development Tour.

But they all failed to ride on the momentum with the three-time Asian Tour winner Que, actually on target with two birdies in the first six holes from No. 9 of the Laguna Phuket course, bogeying two of the next four holes to drop off the leaderboard.

He rebounded with birdies on Nos. 3 and 5 but holed out with bogeys on Nos. 6 and 7 to finish with an even-par 70.

With a 209 aggregate, Que slipped to tied 44th, now 14 strokes behind Putra, who pulled ahead with a 15-under 195 after a near-impeccable 64.

Halfway leader Chapchai Nirat shot a 68 but fell to second at 198 while fellow Thai Poom Saksansin fought back with a 66 to move to third at 199.

Alido, who fired an eagle-aided 69 Friday, hit three birdies against the same number of bogeys but reeled back with a double-bogey on No. 7 as he tumbled to joint 50th at 210 with four others, including Mondilla, who also wavered with a two-over round after a second round 68.

Lam, the best Filipino placer at tied 23rd, also after a 68 halfway through, made four bogeys in the first eight holes and never recovered, ending up with a 74 as he fell to a share of. 55th at 211.