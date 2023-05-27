^

Sports

Philippines routs Thailand for historic World Softball Cup berth

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 3:07pm
Philippines routs Thailand for historic World Softball Cup berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines smashed Thailand, 31-11, to claim a historic World Cup berth and gain a crack at the gold medal in the Coed Slo-pitch Asia Cup in Pattaya, Thailand Friday.

The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals thus seal one of the three slots to the World Cup in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.

It also catapulted the Filipinos, who finished the round with a 3-1 record, to the finals where it clashes with the top-seeded Taiwanese, who trounced the former, 12-8, in their preliminary-round encounter.

The team’s other wins came against China, 7-6, and Singapore, 15-6.

“Laban kami for the gold medal,” Santiago told The STAR. “First time itong slo-pitch, actually first time ko din mag coach ng slo-pitch team.”

It was the second time that the country has earned a World Cup spot after the Blu Girls feat in women's softball in Incheon, South Korea early last month.

Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier lauded the team for a job well done.

“I am so proud of our Philippine team and we vow to support them all the way to the World Cup,” said Lhuillier.

