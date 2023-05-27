^

MPBL: Bacoor, Makati, Rizal tally wins

Philstar.com
May 27, 2023 | 1:21pm
MPBL: Bacoor, Makati, Rizal tally wins
Jeric James Pido starred for Rizal against Bulacan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – Bacoor and Makati pulled off come-from-behind wins in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season on Friday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Striking through James Kwekuteye and Jhan McHale Nermal, the Bacoor Strikers rallied from five points down halfway through the final quarter to subdue the General Santos Warriors, 74-68.

The Makati OKBet Kings recovered from a nine-point deficit also in the last quarter to stun the San Juan Knights, 95-84, in the nightcap of another triple bill in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Kwekuteye, a standout from San Beda, scored the game's last six points, while Nermal, a prized find from Bacolod, poured 12 of his game-high 23 points in the last quarter to power the Strikers to their sixth straight win and a 10-1 record.

Although he scored just nine points, Kwekuteye compensated with 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals as Bacoor stayed right behind Nueva Ecija (10-0) and Pampanga (9-0). Michael Canete also delivered for the Strikers with 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

GenSan, which tumbled to 7-3, got 16 points from John Wilson, 12 points plus 11 rebounds from Jervy Cruz, and 12 points from Larry Rodriguez.

Trailing San Juan, 65-74, Makati bunched 14 points, eight by JC Cullar to wrest control, 79-74.

San Juan countered behind a jumper by Paolo Javillonar and a triple by Orlan Wamar to knot the count for the last time at 79.

The Kings then finished off the Knights with four straight triples from Cullar, Joseph Terso, Gab Dagangon and Billy Robles against a jumper by Javillonar to seal San Juan's third loss in 10 starts, 91-81, only 51 seconds to go.

Rizal XentroMall dumped Bulacan, 87-70, in the opener to improve to 3-9.

Jeric James Pido led Rizal with 16 points, 12 assists and four rebounds, followed by Ry Dela Rosa with 15 points and Alvin Capobres with 11.

Bulacan tumbled to 6-6 despite Joseph Gabayni's 22-point, 17-rebound effort, Kentoy Segura's 17 points, and Daniel De Guzman's 10 points.

The MPBL goes to the Imus Sports Complex of Saturday with Laguna battling Quezon at 4 p.m., Bicol against Pasig at 6 p.m., and Nueva Ecija against Imus at 8 p.m.

MPBL
