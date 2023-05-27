Banner year for PBA

PARIS – The PBA couldn’t be in better health as chairman Ricky Vargas announced Saturday the pro league set a record for net revenues of about P200 million last year at the Board of Governors planning session here.

Bouncing back from the effects of the pandemic that stunted its growth in 2020 and 2021, the PBA survived two bubble conferences then staged the Philippine, Commissioner’s and Governors Cups in 2022-23 to reestablish itself as the most consumed sports property in the country with an estimated four million people reached every game on TV5.

Vargas said the feat was more significant as it came with a lot of schedule tweaking to adjust to Gilas’ commitments to FIBA and the SEA Games. He credited the wisdom of the Board and the hands-on leadership of commissioner Willie Marcial for the resounding success. Marcial was given a three-year extension of his position by the Board during the meeting in the Hotel Warwick conference room the other day.

Vargas said next year’s budget will reflect a 25% to 30% drop with the PBA season trimmed to the Commissioner’s and Philippine Cups. He called it a sacrifice and challenge as the PBA will take a step back for the FIBA World Cup on August 25-September 10 and Asian Games on September 23-October 8.

“We hope to make up for the loss in media revenues because of one less conference through ticket sales with our live audience,” said Vargas. The Commissioner’s Cup will open the 48th season in October with an import height limit of 6-9 and under. EASL franchise Bay Area will play in the conference. The top two placers of the recent Governors Cup, TNT and Barangay Ginebra, will represent the PBA in the eight-team inaugural EASL home-and-away season to start October 11.

TV5 president/CEO Guido Zaballero and CignalTV first vice president Sienna Olaso attended the planning session to submit a report on efforts to upgrade the PBA coverage on TV. Zaballero said the numbers show the PBA is back with a bang and described the media platforms available in the Philippines and abroad as the springboard in delivering the strongest coverage of the games on TV5, CignalPlay with a viewership driver of 800,000 subscribers, OneSports social media with 400,000 people reached per PBA-related post and five million

PBA hours watched via YouTube last year and International available to 13 million subscribers globally. Olaso said the network has invested P350 million for two OB Vans, P25 million for an international refereeing system, and a 22-camera set-up to be mobilized for the FIBA World Cup and the PBA. She noted other features are six slo-mo angles, six trucks to support the coverage and technology from FIBA and European sources. Next season, games will be aired Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the opener at 5 p.m. and nightcap at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays will be tapped for international or provincial outings.