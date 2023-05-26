Unbeaten squads clash in Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tourney semis

Unbeaten squads clash in Shakey’s Girls volleyball tourney semis

Games Saturday

(San Andres Gym, Manila)

9 a.m. – National U-Nazareth School vs California Academy (Semifinals)

12 p.m. – Bacolod Tay Tung High School vs Naga College Foundation (Semifinals)

2 p.m. – FEU-Diliman vs Adamson (Classification match)

4 p.m. – UST vs La Salle Lipa (Classification match)

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten heavyweights collide as National University-Nazareth School, California Academy, Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Naga College Foundation figure in the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League knockout Final Four Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

After wiping out their respective groups and quarterfinal counterparts, the remaining four teams cross paths in a revelation semis cast that features three provincial squads against a lone city bet with the coveted finals seats at stake.

NU-NS and California Academy from Antipolo get the first crack at in the opener at 9 a.m. followed by the brewing rivalry down south pitting Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Naga College Foundation at 12 noon.

Carrying the biggest bounty on their heads, the Lady Bullpups as the reigning UAAP juniors champion brace for an all-out resistance in the win-or-go-home setto of the 16-team GVIL backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

“Ito na ‘yun. Ito na ‘yung ineexpect namin na pahirap ng pahirap ang kalaban. Everytime na may makakalaban kami na nakalaban na namin before. We expect they have something new on their plate. Magiging handa kami,” said NU-NS coach Vilet Ponce-De Leon.

“We played NU multiple times already. This time around, I think we’re a little bit healthier. We respect the NU program so it’s gonna be a fun match. It should be a very good one,” said California Academy mentor Obet Vital in another encounter with NU-NS after their close wars in different high school tilts.

The spotlight, however, is not on NU-NS and California only as Bacolod and Naga promise an equally explosive battle to further prove that Philippine volleyball also blossoms bright outside the "Big City."

“Siguro, nagulat ‘yung iba na halos mga probinsya ‘yung nasa semis pero ganun talaga. Hindi naman na siguro nahuhuli ang probinsya. Kaya na rin makipagsabayan. Ito, versus Bacolod na malakas din, biibgyan namin sila ng good fight,” said Naga tactician Parley Tupaz.

“Bibigay namin ‘yung best namin. Ibubuhos namin lahat ng makakaya namin kasi ito na, mas magagaling at mabibigat na ang kalaban,” said Bacolod coach Ian Macariola.

Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman tangle with Adamson at 2 p.m. while UST battle La Salle Lipa at 4 p.m. in the classification matches for graceful exits in the GVIL also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports and SM Tickets.

All games of Shakey’s GVIL, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), will be broadcasted live and on-demand through all social media platforms courtesy of Plus Network with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.