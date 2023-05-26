^

Sports

Unbeaten squads clash in Shakey’s Girls volleyball tourney semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 5:25pm
Unbeaten squads clash in Shakeyâ€™s Girls volleyball tourney semis

Games Saturday
(San Andres Gym, Manila)

9 a.m. – National U-Nazareth School vs California Academy (Semifinals)
12 p.m. – Bacolod Tay Tung High School vs Naga College Foundation (Semifinals)
2 p.m. – FEU-Diliman vs Adamson (Classification match)
4 p.m. – UST vs La Salle Lipa (Classification match)

MANILA, Philippines – Unbeaten heavyweights collide as National University-Nazareth School, California Academy, Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Naga College Foundation figure in the 2023 Shakey’s Girls Volleyball Invitational League knockout Final Four Saturday at the San Andres Gym in Malate, Manila.

After wiping out their respective groups and quarterfinal counterparts, the remaining four teams cross paths in a revelation semis cast that features three provincial squads against a lone city bet with the coveted finals seats at stake.

NU-NS and California Academy from Antipolo get the first crack at in the opener at 9 a.m. followed by the brewing rivalry down south pitting Bacolod Tay Tung High School and Naga College Foundation at 12 noon.

Carrying the biggest bounty on their heads, the Lady Bullpups as the reigning UAAP juniors champion brace for an all-out resistance in the win-or-go-home setto of the 16-team GVIL backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, Potato Corner, Peri-Peri and R&B Tea with the City of Manila as government cooperation partner.

“Ito na ‘yun. Ito na ‘yung ineexpect namin na pahirap ng pahirap ang kalaban. Everytime na may makakalaban kami na nakalaban na namin before. We expect they have something new on their plate. Magiging handa kami,” said NU-NS coach Vilet Ponce-De Leon.

“We played NU multiple times already. This time around, I think we’re a little bit healthier. We respect the NU program so it’s gonna be a fun match. It should be a very good one,” said California Academy mentor Obet Vital in another encounter with NU-NS after their close wars in different high school tilts.

The spotlight, however, is not on NU-NS and California only as Bacolod and Naga promise an equally explosive battle to further prove that Philippine volleyball also blossoms bright outside the "Big City."

“Siguro, nagulat ‘yung iba na halos mga probinsya ‘yung nasa semis pero ganun talaga. Hindi naman na siguro nahuhuli ang probinsya. Kaya na rin makipagsabayan. Ito, versus Bacolod na malakas din, biibgyan namin sila ng good fight,” said Naga tactician Parley Tupaz.

“Bibigay namin ‘yung best namin. Ibubuhos namin lahat ng makakaya namin kasi ito na, mas magagaling at mabibigat na ang kalaban,” said Bacolod coach Ian Macariola.

Meanwhile, FEU-Diliman tangle with Adamson at 2 p.m. while UST battle La Salle Lipa at 4 p.m. in the classification matches for graceful exits in the GVIL also powered by Mikasa, Team Rebel Sports, Toby’s Sports, Genius Sports and SM Tickets.

All games of Shakey’s GVIL, in partnership with Athletic Events and Sports Management, Inc., (ACES), will be broadcasted live and on-demand through all social media platforms courtesy of Plus Network with CNN Philippines, Solar Sports and Tap Sports as TV partners.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former Adamson Falcons star Jan Colina’s grassroots basketball league is back for its second season.
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

1 day ago
Powered by Justine Baltazar's triple-double and Archie Concepcion's hot hands, Pampanga dumped Quezon City Gaz N Go, 115-79,...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

2 days ago
Title hopefuls Batangas and Zamboanga kept their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) with contrasting...
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

2 days ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran notched crucial victories against separate...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
World&rsquo;s largest music distributor partners with PolyEast Records

World’s largest music distributor partners with PolyEast Records

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
World’s largest B2B music distributor FUGA announced a new partnership with Filipino-owned independent label, PolyEast...
Sports
fbtw
WATCH: Jason Hernandez reveals 'mystery girl' in new song hinted at ex Moira Dela Torre

WATCH: Jason Hernandez reveals 'mystery girl' in new song hinted at ex Moira Dela Torre

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Singer-songwriter Jason Hernandez has released a new music video of a song that many listeners have assumed is directed...
Sports
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma, daughter Izzy to host post-Mother's Day concert

Kuh Ledesma, daughter Izzy to host post-Mother's Day concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran singer Kuh Ledesma and her daughter Izzy will have a post-Mother’s Day concert at Hacienda Isabella on May...
Sports
fbtw
OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert

OPM stars to perform at Philippine Air Force anniversary concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars Randy Santiago, Raymond Lauchengco, Geneva Cruz, Roselle Nava and Gino Padilla will perform...
Sports
fbtw
Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

Ely Buendia, Gary V., Parokya ni Edgar team up in 'Roar as One' concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Original Pilipino Music icons Gary Valenciano, Ely Buendia and Parokya ni Edgar teamed up for “Roar as One” concert...
Sports
fbtw
Kesha releases new album 'Gag Order'

Kesha releases new album 'Gag Order'

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Kesha described "Gag Order" as a "'post-pop' full-bodied collection that flows like a stream-of-consciousness journey...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with