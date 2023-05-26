Malixi grabs solo 5th in Texas golf tilt

MANILA, Philippines – Amateur Rianne Malixi kept producing superb rounds in a top pro tournament while building up for bigger battles ahead, carding a three-under 69 to wrest solo fifth place in the third round of the Beaumont Emergency Hospital Open firmly controlled by Ou Olankitkunchai in Texas Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

While she fell behind by 12 strokes off the red-hot Thai pro with 18 holes to play, Malixi expects to deliver more in quest of a higher finish in the 72-hole championship, the sixth leg of this year’s Women’s All Pro Tour, which serves as an official qualifying circuit for the LPGA’s Epson Tour.

The Top 2 will earn slots to the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship on June 9-11 in Michigan.

After back-to-back 70s, the 16-year-old Malixi settled for a one-bogey, one-birdie frontside 36 marred by missed birdie chances in the early going. She also muffed another opportunity on the par-5 ninth but finally drained one from 10 feet on the next long hole (No. 11).

She chipped short off the green on No. 13, another par-5, but nearly holed in the putt then came away with back-to-back birdie feats from No. 15 to spike a backside 33 and a 69.

Flashing her awesome power, Malixi actually reached the par-4 15th off the mound but missed a long eagle putt before setting up another birdie chance on the next on a solid approach shot.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker thus moved from joint eighth to solo fifth at 209, 12 shots behind Olankitkunchai, who turned in a 68 after scorching rounds of 65-64 to all but wrap up the championship at 19-under 197, eight strokes off Canada’s Mary Parsons, who shot a 71 for joint second at 205 with Korean Bi Shin, who fired a 70.

Yoonhee Kim of the US came through with the day-best 67 she highlighted with an eagle-2 on No. 15 for a 208.

Sunshine Baraquiel, meanwhile, tottered with a 76 after a 72-73 as she slipped to tied 35th with a 221.

Malixi will next play in the Mizuno Americas Open on June 1-4 in New Jersey then will head to Illinois, Chicago for the US Women’s Open elims which starts on June 7 at the Palatine Golf Club.

She is also set to vie in the British Women’s Amateur on June 13-18 in England.