Philippines loses to Chinese Taipei in Softball Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ World Cup bid suffered a snag as it fell to Chinese Taipei, 12-8, in the Coed Slo-pitch Softball Asia Cup in Pattaya, Thailand.

It was the first defeat by the Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Nationals after edging the Chinese, 7-6, and flattening the Singaporeans, 15-6, the day before.

It was a heartbreaking defeat by the country as a triumph would have catapulted it straight to the World Cup slated at a still unspecified venue this year.

Three World Cup slots are staked in this three-day joust.

But still, Santiago’s charges have two chances to accomplish what it failed to do if they could beat the Thais at press time or win it in the battle for third.

“The team is on the right track. I am happy with their performance right now and we are just one win away from securing our World Cup slot that we have eyed for this tournament,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

Santiago, for her part, vowed to get the job done.

“I am confident that the team will do well against Thailand and will go for the win to get that world cup slot. This is what we’re working for in this training, and we will not let this opportunity pass by,” she said.