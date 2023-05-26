^

Sports

Clarkson, Brownlee to play together with Gilas in FIBA World Cup?

Nelson Beltran - Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 12:53pm
Clarkson, Brownlee to play together with Gilas in FIBA World Cup?
Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee
FIBA / SBP photos

PARIS — For PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, it’s not Jordan Clarkson or Justin Brownlee.

“It is Clarkson and Brownlee. It is ‘and not or,’ and it’s worth trying,” said Vargas, also a long-serving Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas official, on his desire to see both Clarkson and Brownlee playing with Gilas Pilipinas in the coming FIBA World Cup.

It’s about lobbying or appealing with the International Basketball Federation, and Vargas is hopeful the Philippines can be given some concession as a FIBAWC23 co-host with Japan and Indonesia.

Since FIBA has been firm on its decision on Clarkson’s status as a naturalized though he has Filipino lineage with Philippine passport, Vargas is now looking instead at raising the case of Brownlee.

“He’s played the most part of his professional life in the Philippines. May heritage na, nandito na yung pamilya nya, baka pwede na siyang ma-consider na regular player and not a naturalized,” Vargas told a small group of sportswriters ahead of the planning session of the PBA board of governors in this lovely French capital.

If approved by FIBA, then Gilas Pilipinas can tap both Clarkson and Brownlee for the FIBA showpiece where Team Philippines will duke it out with Angola, the Dominican Republic and Italy in group play.

The 40th-ranked Nationals intend to be well-equipped come August 25 against World No. 10 Italy, No. 23 the Dominican Republic and No. 41 Angola in Group A.

“Dapat pag-aralan na nila ng husto yung kalaban sa group play. Ibuhos na nila attention nila doon,” said Vargas on the more realistic goal of winning one or two games in the group play for a shot at the next round or to be the best Asian team to claim an automatic berth to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gilas coach Chot Reyes is looking for training camps and tuneup matches overseas. Arrangements are being made to hold camp in Lithuania and play a possible pocket tournament and in the US to face US NCAA Division 1 teams.

The intention is to make the 2023 group a better team than the legendary bunch that gave high-profile opponents a run for their money in the 2014 worlds in Spain.

“I think if we come in with the game that we brought in in 2014, it’s not gonna be enough. We have to be much, much better. And I hope that from now to then, we can find a way to really become a much better team,” Reyes said.

“We’re not picking the best talent, we’re picking the best team. We are putting a 'best team' together. We’re not putting together a group of superstars. We want to pick the best team possible,” he added.

In Seville, Spain in 2014 with Andray Blanche as naturalized, Gilas pulled off one win at the expense of Senegal. Five years later in China, the Nationals finished dead last at 32nd without a win to show in five games.

FIBA

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS

GILAS PILIPINAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

JUSTIN BROWNLEE

RICKY VARGAS

SAMAHANG BASKETBOL NG PILIPINAS

SBP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

Ex-Adamson cager Jan Colina's Cavite Hoops tourney back for 2023 season

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Former Adamson Falcons star Jan Colina’s grassroots basketball league is back for its second season.
Sports
fbtw
Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

Baltazar posts triple-double as Pampanga stretches MPBL streak

1 day ago
Powered by Justine Baltazar's triple-double and Archie Concepcion's hot hands, Pampanga dumped Quezon City Gaz N Go, 115-79,...
Sports
fbtw
Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

Batangas, Zamboanga, Sarangani post MPBL wins

2 days ago
Title hopefuls Batangas and Zamboanga kept their drive in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) with contrasting...
Sports
fbtw
Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

Will 'King James' give up NBA throne?

2 days ago
One day after LeBron James sent shockwaves rippling through basketball by revealing he was considering retirement, analysts...
Sports
fbtw
Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

Perpetual rips CEU, Letran KOs AMA

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Wangs Basketball @27 Strikers-Letran notched crucial victories against separate...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Super typhoon 'Mawar' tumindi, kumikilos pakanluran sa Philippine Sea

Super typhoon 'Mawar' tumindi, kumikilos pakanluran sa Philippine Sea

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
Bahagyang lumakas pa ang supertyphoon Mawar (international name) bago ang tinatayang pagpasok nito sa Philippine area of responsibility...
Sports
fbtw
'Not nice': 69% ng Pinoy naniniwalang mahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon, ayon sa SWS

'Not nice': 69% ng Pinoy naniniwalang mahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon, ayon sa SWS

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Naniniwala ang karamihan ng Pilipinong napakahirap makahanap ng trabaho ngayon pero 50% ang positibong darami ang mga oportunidad...
Sports
fbtw
Motorcycle development group suportado ang insentibo sa electric vehicles

Motorcycle development group suportado ang insentibo sa electric vehicles

6 hours ago
Suportado ng Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) ang pagbibigay ng insentibo para sa electric...
Sports
fbtw
Gobyerno handa sa super typhoon &lsquo;Mawar&rsquo;

Gobyerno handa sa super typhoon ‘Mawar’

By Angie dela Cruz, Malou Escudero | 14 hours ago
Tiniyak ng Malacañang na nakahanda ang gobyerno sa mga posibleng epek­to na idudulot ng Bagyong Mawar sa bans...
Sports
fbtw
Bilang ng jobless Pinoy, bumaba &ndash; SWS

Bilang ng jobless Pinoy, bumaba – SWS

By Angie dela Cruz | 14 hours ago
Bumaba ang bilang ng mga Pilipinong walang trabaho sa unang quarter ng taon.
Sports
fbtw
Walang limit sa motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe

Walang limit sa motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe

By Gemma Garcia | 14 hours ago
Hindi maglalagay ng limit ang Philippine Competition Commission sa bilang ng motorcycle taxis na papayagang bumiyahe sa ...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with