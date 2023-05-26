^

Sports

Bataan, Marikina, Caloocan book MPBL wins

Philstar.com
May 26, 2023 | 11:36am
Jason Castro in action for Bataan.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Bataan Risers proved steadier at crunch time and prevailed over the Negros Muscovados, 67-64, on Thursday in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Bataan People's Center in Balanga.

Just when the Muscovados threatened at 57-60, Kris Torrado, Ronjay Lastimosa and Arvie Bringas combined for seven points against a lone basket by Bernie Bregondo as the Risers posted their second straight win and returned to the upper half of the standings with a 6-5 record.

In other games, Caloocan subdued Valenzuela, 83-72, and Marikina trounced Iloilo, 83-71, in the elimination round of the 29-team tournament.

Negros led most of the early part until James Castro turned hot and poured 12 points in the third quarter to push Bataan ahead for good, 56-42, and pull down Negros to 4-7.

Castro wound up with 14 points, four assists and three rebounds to earn best player honors as no other Riser was able to score in twin digits. Jethro Sombero and Robbi Darang came close with nine points each for Bataan, which trailed by as far as 15-26 midway through the second quarter.

With Jason Melano grabbing 17 rebounds and Bernie Bregondo snagging 12, the Muscovados controlled the boards, 58-41, but Bataan compensated with a pesky defense that forced Negros to commit 19 turnovers.

Negros got 20 points from Bregondo, a former Riser, 12 from Edrian Lao, 11 from Jonathan Gantalao Jr., and 9 from Melano.

Although Caloocan led all the way, the Batang Kankaloo needed timely hits from Paul Sanga, Gabby Espinas and Jeramer Cabanag to quell Valenzuela's repeated rallies and improve to 7-4.

Sanga ended up with 20 points, four assists and three rebounds, Espinas notched 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Cabanag 13 points, four assists and four rebounds.

Valenzuela, which fell to 1-10, got 19 points from Michael Angelo Macion, 17 from Enjerloo John Diego, and 11 from 6-foot-8 center Tsutomo Tateishi.

The Marikina Shoemasters dominated the Iloilo United Royals underneath, 60-41, behind the 12 rebounds of new acquisition Adzhar Udjan, and pulled away, 60-43, en route to a 4-7 card.

Raymond Casajeros led Marikina with 18 points, RV Berjay with 12, Kyle Tolentino with 10 and Udjan with 10.

Iloilo skidded to 5-6 despite the 24-point effort of Justine Sanchez.

The MPBL goes to the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Friday with a triple bill pitting Rizal against Bulacan at 4 p.m., GenSan against Bacoor at 6 p.m., and Makati against San Juan at 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

BATAAN RISERS

MPBL
Philstar
